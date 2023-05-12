Gasket and Seal Materials Market size to grow at a CAGR of 5.84% from 2022 to 2027, Market is segmented by end-user, application, and geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gasket and seal materials market is estimated to grow by USD 17.75 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by end-user (OEMs and aftersales market), application (automotive, industrial machinery, electrical and electronics, oil and gas, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market share growth by the OEM segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The segment accounted for a higher share than the aftersales segment in the global market in 2022 and the demand for these materials in the OEM segment is primarily driven by the increased adoption of gaskets and seals by vehicle manufacturers. The growing use of gaskets and seals in improving the performance of engineering equipment significantly drives market growth. Industries including oil and gas, chemical, mining, food processing, machine tools, and agricultural equipment manufacturing rely heavily on the use of various engineered equipment for their daily operations. The leakage of fluids, oil, and lubricants results in a decline in the performance of engineering equipment. Thus, the presence of gaskets and seals helps in the proper functioning of engineering components. Download a Sample Report in Minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gasket and Seal Materials Market 2023-2027

Gasket and Seal Materials Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including A.W. Chesterton Co., AB SKF, Aesseal Plc, AMETEK Inc., Boyd Corp., Cooper Standard Holdings Inc., Dana Inc., ElringKlinger AG, EnPro Industries Inc., Excelsior Inc., Flowserve Corp., Freudenberg SE, HEXPOL AB, Meccanotecnica Umbra SPA, Parker Hannifin Corp., Sealmax, Stockwell Elastomerics Inc., Tenneco Inc., Trelleborg AB, and VALQUA Ltd., among others

: 15+, Including A.W. Chesterton Co., AB SKF, Aesseal Plc, AMETEK Inc., Boyd Corp., Cooper Standard Holdings Inc., Dana Inc., ElringKlinger AG, EnPro Industries Inc., Excelsior Inc., Flowserve Corp., Freudenberg SE, HEXPOL AB, Meccanotecnica Umbra SPA, Parker Hannifin Corp., Sealmax, Stockwell Elastomerics Inc., Tenneco Inc., Trelleborg AB, and VALQUA Ltd., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (OEMs and Aftersales market), Application (Automotive, Industrial machinery, Electrical and electronics, Oil and gas, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the information services market, request a sample report

Gasket and seal materials market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including A.W. Chesterton Co., AB SKF, Aesseal Plc, AMETEK Inc., Boyd Corp., Cooper Standard Holdings Inc., Dana Inc., ElringKlinger AG, EnPro Industries Inc., Excelsior Inc., Flowserve Corp., Freudenberg SE, HEXPOL AB, Meccanotecnica Umbra SPA, Parker Hannifin Corp., Sealmax, Stockwell Elastomerics Inc., Tenneco Inc., Trelleborg AB, and VALQUA Ltd.

Gasket and Seal Materials Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends -

Growth in aftermarket sales is an emerging trend in the gasket and seal materials market.

Gasket and seal materials have a short lifespan, which varies based on their application. They are also replaced regularly to comply with federal or local emission regulations and to maintain process efficiency by eliminating leakage.

The replacement or upgradation of these materials notably contributes to the growth of the global market.

Hence, such growth in aftermarket sales is expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

The volatility in raw material prices is a major challenge that may hinder market growth.

The fluctuating prices of raw materials for the production of metallic and non-metallic gaskets and seals will hamper the market growth.

Some of the metals used in manufacturing metallic gaskets include different materials. It includes stainless steel, aluminum, titanium, and copper. Silicone, PTFE, thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), fluorocarbon elastomer, natural rubber, and graphite are some of the materials used in the production of non-metallic gaskets.

Thus, all these factors will likely hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The gasket and seal materials market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this Gasket and Seal Materials Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gasket and seal materials market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the gasket and seal materials market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the gasket and seal materials market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the gasket and seal materials market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The pneumatic seal market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.73% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 40.23 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (equipment manufacturing, automobile, shipping industry, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increase in the application of pneumatics in food processing is notably driving the pneumatic seal market growth.

The sanitary gasketed plate heat exchangers market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.97% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 772.25 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (food and beverage, dairy, biotech and pharmaceutical, home and personal care, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising demand from the water and wastewater industry is notably driving the market growth.

Gasket and Seal Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 17.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.6 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A.W. Chesterton Co., AB SKF, Aesseal Plc, AMETEK Inc., Boyd Corp., Cooper Standard Holdings Inc., Dana Inc., ElringKlinger AG, EnPro Industries Inc., Excelsior Inc., Flowserve Corp., Freudenberg SE, HEXPOL AB, Meccanotecnica Umbra SPA, Parker Hannifin Corp., Sealmax, Stockwell Elastomerics Inc., Tenneco Inc., Trelleborg AB, and VALQUA Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Materials Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global gasket and seal materials market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global gasket and seal materials market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 OEMs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on OEMs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on OEMs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on OEMs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on OEMs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Aftersales market - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Aftersales market - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Aftersales market - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Aftersales market - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Aftersales market - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Industrial machinery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Industrial machinery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 A.W. Chesterton Co.

Exhibit 120: A.W. Chesterton Co. - Overview



Exhibit 121: A.W. Chesterton Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: A.W. Chesterton Co. - Key offerings

12.4 AB SKF

Exhibit 123: AB SKF - Overview



Exhibit 124: AB SKF - Business segments



Exhibit 125: AB SKF - Key news



Exhibit 126: AB SKF - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: AB SKF - Segment focus

12.5 AMETEK Inc.

Exhibit 128: AMETEK Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: AMETEK Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: AMETEK Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: AMETEK Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Boyd Corp.

Exhibit 132: Boyd Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Boyd Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Boyd Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Boyd Corp. - Key offerings

12.7 Dana Inc.

Exhibit 136: Dana Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Dana Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Dana Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 139: Dana Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Dana Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 ElringKlinger AG

Exhibit 141: ElringKlinger AG - Overview



Exhibit 142: ElringKlinger AG - Business segments



Exhibit 143: ElringKlinger AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: ElringKlinger AG - Segment focus

12.9 EnPro Industries Inc.

Exhibit 145: EnPro Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: EnPro Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: EnPro Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: EnPro Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Excelsior Inc.

Exhibit 149: Excelsior Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Excelsior Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Excelsior Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Flowserve Corp.

Exhibit 152: Flowserve Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Flowserve Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Flowserve Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 155: Flowserve Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Flowserve Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Freudenberg SE

Exhibit 157: Freudenberg SE - Overview



Exhibit 158: Freudenberg SE - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Freudenberg SE - Key news



Exhibit 160: Freudenberg SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Freudenberg SE - Segment focus

12.13 HEXPOL AB

Exhibit 162: HEXPOL AB - Overview



Exhibit 163: HEXPOL AB - Business segments



Exhibit 164: HEXPOL AB - Key news



Exhibit 165: HEXPOL AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: HEXPOL AB - Segment focus

12.14 Parker Hannifin Corp.

Exhibit 167: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 170: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Stockwell Elastomerics Inc.

Exhibit 172: Stockwell Elastomerics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Stockwell Elastomerics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: Stockwell Elastomerics Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Tenneco Inc.

Exhibit 175: Tenneco Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Tenneco Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Tenneco Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 178: Tenneco Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: Tenneco Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Trelleborg AB

Exhibit 180: Trelleborg AB - Overview



Exhibit 181: Trelleborg AB - Business segments



Exhibit 182: Trelleborg AB - Key news



Exhibit 183: Trelleborg AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 184: Trelleborg AB - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 185: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 186: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 187: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 188: Research methodology



Exhibit 189: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 190: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 191: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio