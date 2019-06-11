Gaslab.com Announces the Launch of a New Ecommerce Portal

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GasLab.com has launched its new ecommerce portal allowing global customers to search and purchase a variety of sensors and accessories. The present site covers gas sensors but soon will supply flow, temperature, humidity, pressure and a variety of other sensors and devices. GasLab will provide solutions for customers across an array of industries including gas detection, safety, industrial process, mining and various other applications, where sensors are critical.

"Ray and I couldn't be more excited about the opportunity to service and sell a vast array of sensors, devices, and accessories into these markets. Our 50+ years of combined experience in the gas detection industries have demonstrated a need from our customers to offer clear technical information and purchasing ability all in one place. When we layer in the unique attributes of the free GasLab® software, we know we have made the customers' path to information and purchase vastly simpler," said Irene Hicks, CEO of GasLab.com.

"What is Gaslab's value add? For any sensor type, electro-chemical sensors, flow, temperature, liquid level etc., we have searched the industry to collect multiple vendors and sensors. We then test each one, confirm all specs and develop clear documentation. Once we select the best sensors, they are integrated into our GasLab Software. We do the sensor research, selection and testing, so you don't have to," said Ray Hicks, President of GasLab.com.

GasLab's initial key markets will be to offer replacement EC sensors for OEM and Safety products, while also focusing on oxygen applications. GasLab.com will continue to expand into a wide variety of other gas and sensor types. The company will include a concentration on gases such as Oxygen, Carbon Monoxide, Hydrogen Sulfide, Carbon Dioxide, Methane, and Formaldehyde – to name a few.

"True to its mission, GasLab prides itself on the commitment to serve customers worldwide, by providing next-day delivery, in-depth technical support and exceptional customer service," said Irene Hicks.

The sensor solutions company Gaslab.com, offers an array of sensors and devices for variety of industrial, commercial, and consumer applications. GasLab is committed to the success of their customers and continuing to advance research by providing sensor solutions that are of advanced quality, accuracy, durability and reliability. Subscribe to our monthly newsletter to stay up to date on new products releases, case studies and vendor updates. Subscribe here, https://gaslab.com/pages/newsletter-signup .

