Gasoline Market in US to decline by 258 million liters from 2022 to 2027 | The rising construction activities drive the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gasoline market size in US is estimated to decrease by 258 million liters from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.18%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Gasoline Market 2023-2027

Gasoline market in US – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The gasoline market in the US is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer gasoline in US in the market are Abraxas, BP Plc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Chevron Corp., ConocoPhillips Co., Delek US Holdings Inc., Devon Energy Corp, Enterprise Products Partners LP, EOG Resources Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Occidental Petroleum Corp., Ovintiv Inc., Phillips 66, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Schlumberger Ltd., Shell plc, SouthWestern Energy Co., Sunoco LP, and Valero Energy Corp. and others.

Company Offerings -

Abraxas - The company offers gasoline that is designed to provide long service life and consistent shift performance for the life of the fluid, as well as better shift performance under extreme operating conditions.

The company offers gasoline that is designed to provide long service life and consistent shift performance for the life of the fluid, as well as better shift performance under extreme operating conditions. BP Plc - The company offers gasoline which is made from crude oil and other petroleum liquids and is mainly used in vehicle engines.

The company offers gasoline which is made from crude oil and other petroleum liquids and is mainly used in vehicle engines. Chevron Corp - The company offers gasoline used in motor vehicles under the brand name Chevron, Texaco, and Caltex.

The company offers gasoline used in motor vehicles under the brand name Chevron, Texaco, and Caltex.

Gasoline Market In US - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (Regular and Premium) and end-user (Transportation, Power generation, and Others).

The market share growth by the regular segment will be significant during the forecast period. Regular gasoline is a type of fuel used in many types of vehicles with standard engines. The availability and lower cost compared to higher-octane fuels is one of the advantages of using regular gasoline. Also, it is compatible with most standard engines, making it a practical choice for everyday use. Regular gasoline is the right option for vehicles that are used for commuting, running errands, or general transportation. Altogether, it is a reliable and mostly available fuel suitable for most standard vehicles. Consequently, due to such factors, the segment is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

Gasoline Market In US – Market Dynamics

Key Gasoline Market in US Driver

The rising construction activities are notably driving market growth.

Significant Gasoline Market in US Trend

The increasing use of portable gasoline generators is an emerging market trend. These types of gasoline generators are considerably small and can be effortlessly moved from one location to another, making them a favored option for outdoor events and emergency power supply during power outages. Due to their portability, ease of use, and availability of gasoline as a fuel source, gasoline generators are a popular choice. The use of portable gasoline generators is anticipated to grow as extreme weather events become more regular and severe due to climate change. Leading to an increased demand for portable generators, these events can result in power outages that can last for days. This leads to an increase in the consumption of gasoline, as the demand for gasoline generators increases, which in turn drives the growth of the US gasoline market during the forecast period.

Major Gasoline Market in US Challenge

Increasing the use of alternative energy is a major challenge hindering market growth.

What are the key data covered in this Gasoline Market In US report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gasoline market in US between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the gasoline market size in US and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the gasoline market across US

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gasoline market companies in US

