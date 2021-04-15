Gasparilla Music Festival Hosting Music Instrument Drive

RIVERVIEW, Fla., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gasparilla Music Foundation (GMF) and its Recycled Tunes program are holding a Musical Instrument Drive benefiting Hillsborough County schools on April 17th from 9am until 2pm at Winthrop Pop-up Market in Riverview. GMF will be accepting new and gently used instruments in exchange for a FREE ticket to the 2021 Gasparilla Music Festival taking place in October. Volunteers will be on hand for an easy, curbside, touch-free drop off.

Instruments received by Recycled Tunes are refurbished (if necessary), cleaned and tuned and then provided to Title 1 schools in Hillsborough County. The program also provides music classrooms with repairs, gear, and other supplies such as strings, sticks and bows. In 2020, Recycled Tunes provided over 595 instruments and equipment to 41 classrooms supporting over 2,000 children. While there is a need for a broad range of instruments, Recycled Tunes' current priority needs are for brass, woodwind and string instruments.

"Our music classrooms and teachers are feeling a disproportionate amount of hardship from the pandemic, and with more budget cuts looming, things may get worse before they get better," according to David Cox, GMF's Executive Director. "That instrument in your closet collecting dust could change the course of a kid's life."

WHAT: Recycled Tunes Musical Instrument Drive

WHERE: Winthrop Pop Up Market | 11349 Bloomingdale Ave | Riverview, FL 33578

WHEN: Saturday April 17 | 9am-2pm

About GMF

Gasparilla Music Foundation is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization founded in 2011 that produces the Gasparilla Music Festival. The foundation works year round to support music education through its Recycled Tunes program and to promote local musicians through its GMF Productions program. The foundation receives support from its membership program, Higher Ground. For information about becoming a member, visit www.higherground2021.com

