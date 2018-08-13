Gassco Unifies Control of Work With eVision’s Permit Vision and Shift Vision

THE HAGUE, The Netherlands, August 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

eVision is proud to announce the signing of an agreement with Gassco, for the implementation of eVision's leading Permit Vision and Shift Vision software solutions across Gassco's North Sea assets. Gassco is a limited company owned by the Norwegian state and operates the integrated gas transport system from the Norwegian continental shelf to European countries.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/609289/eVision_Logo.jpg )





The combined solution will provide Gassco with a complete, integrated and fit-for-purpose system for all permit to work and shift handover activities across six Gassco sites. eVision's software solutions replace the legacy systems that were developed and maintained by Gassco. The fit-for-purpose and best-practice solutions will seamlessly integrate into Gassco's digital ecosystem, allowing for an up-to-date and reliable overview of all operations across the assets.

Stephen Price, Operations Manager at Gassco, said: "Our operations are dispersed across many different locations, with both corporate and local differentials in terms of ways of working. It was thus imperative for us to choose a software partner who can apprehend all requirements and provide us with the most suitable solutions to not only increase overall safety with a best-in-class solution, but also to harmonise the way of working across all assets. With eVision's Permit Vision and Shift Vision solutions, we are able to gain complete control and visibility on our operations, all the while harmonising our safe way of working across Gassco's assets."

On the agreement, Ton Geelen, Chief Commercial Officer at eVision said: "We are delighted to partner with Gassco for enhancing their Control of Work processes. The Norwegian gas major's pipeline exports to Europe hit a record high in 2017, and with expected growing European demand for reliable gas, Gassco needed a market-leading solution that handles large volumes of data and is easily scalable. Our Control of Work solutions are well tailored to meet both current as well as future demand for real time insight into Control of Work activities."

About Gassco

Norway is a very important supplier of energy to Europe, and millions of people depend on its gas in their everyday lives. We at Gassco take responsibility for safe and effective transport of this energy source from the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) to continental Europe and the UK. We are the operator for the integrated network of gas pipelines, and this responsibility embraces the gas processing plants in western Norway as well as gas receiving terminals in Germany, Belgium, France and Britain. The network of gas pipelines we operate covers an overall length of roughly 8,800 kilometres.

About eVision

eVision Industry Software creates best-in-class Control of Work software. Innovative solutions that improve the way oil, gas, chemical and other hazardous industries operate on a global and local scale. eVision enables you to increase the safety and speed of your operations, supporting you in reaching your operational excellence and safety objectives. eVision solutions are fully configurable to match your organization's wishes and requirements, while ensuring unprecedented ease-of-use and full compliance with the latest protocols and regulations.

Major organisations such as Shell, Equinor, BP, Qatar Petroleum, Repsol-Sinopec and many more have selected eVision as their Control of Work vendor of choice, solidifying eVision as industry leader of its domain. With offices worldwide and partnerships with the world's leading system integrators, eVision provides high-quality delivery and support, on location, at all times. For more information, please visit www.evision-software.com .

eVision Industry Software





Lange Vijverberg 3



2513 AC The Hague



The Netherlands



+31-(0)70-3626126



www.evision-software.com

SOURCE eVision Industry Software B.V.