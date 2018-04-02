Gastar Exploration to Present at the IPAA 2018 Oil & Gas Investor Symposium

HOUSTON, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastar Exploration Inc. ("Gastar") (NYSE American: GST) today announced that the Company will be presenting at the IPAA Oil & Gas Investor Symposium on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 in New York City.

Stephen Roberts, Chief Operating Officer, will make a presentation at 1:35 p.m. Eastern Time (12:35 p.m. Central Time). To listen to an audio webcast of the presentation and view accompanying presentation materials, visit the Investor Relations page of Gastar's web site at www.gastar.com and select Events/Presentations. A replay will be archived on the web site shortly after the presentation concludes.

About Gastar Exploration

Gastar Exploration Inc. is a pure-play Mid-Continent independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids in the United States. Gastar's principal business activities include the identification, acquisition and subsequent exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties with an emphasis on unconventional reserves, such as shale resource plays. Gastar holds a concentrated acreage position in the normally pressured oil window of the STACK Play, an area of central Oklahoma which is home to multiple oil and natural gas-rich reservoirs including the Oswego limestone, Meramec and Osage bench formations within the Mississippi Lime, the Woodford shale and Hunton limestone formations. For more information, visit Gastar's website at www.gastar.com.

Contacts:

Gastar Exploration Inc.

Michael A. Gerlich, Chief Financial Officer

713-739-1800 / mgerlich@gastar.com

Investor Relations Counsel:

Lisa Elliott / lelliott@DennardLascar.com

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations: 713-529-6600

