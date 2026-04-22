Gastelum Attorneys Opens Its Las Vegas Family Law Offices for Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day 2026

Las Vegas divorce lawyers welcome employees' children behind the scenes, highlighting the role family law attorneys play in helping Nevada parents navigate divorce, child custody, and new beginnings.

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastelum Attorneys, a bilingual Las Vegas family law firm that has represented more than 5,000 clients across Clark County, will open its offices to employees' children today in observance of Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day. The national event, founded in 1993 and observed annually on the fourth Thursday of April, encourages parents to introduce their children to the working world.

At a Las Vegas divorce lawyer practice, the day carries particular meaning. Managing Attorney Jennifer Setters, J.D. — a first-generation Mexican-American graduate of the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV (Nevada Bar No. 13126) — said the firm's work is shaped every day by decisions that affect children.

"A family law firm is an unusual place to bring a child, and that is exactly why it matters," Setters said. "Our attorneys help parents in Las Vegas, Henderson, and North Las Vegas make decisions that shape their children's lives: custody schedules, child support, relocation requests, holiday parenting time. When our own kids walk through the office, they see that this work is serious, that it is respectful, and that the families who come to us are treated with care."

Programming Built Around the Work of a Family Law Firm

Throughout the day, children of Gastelum Attorneys team members — including Supervising Attorney Yadira Santana, Senior Associates Natricia Tricano and Maria Milano, and Associates Lisa Woodson and Jillian Hardwick — will participate in age-appropriate activities introducing them to the profession without exposing them to active case details. Planned activities include an office tour, a walk-through of Nevada courtroom etiquette, a session on what family law attorneys actually do each day, and a short conversation about how Las Vegas divorce lawyers work to keep children's interests centered when parents separate.

Jeremy Setters, LCSW (Nevada License No. 8762-C), who advises the firm on the clinical and child-welfare dimensions of its family law practice, said the day is also an opportunity to model how adults can talk honestly about family change without alarming children.

"Children hear more than adults realize, and they draw their own conclusions when the grown-ups go silent," Setters said. "Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day at a family law firm is a natural moment to show children that when families change, there are professionals — attorneys, paralegals, counselors — whose job is to help. That framing matters, especially for the children who live it."

A Bilingual Practice Serving the Las Vegas Valley

Gastelum Attorneys handles divorce, child custody, child support, spousal support, adoption, and guardianship matters in English and Spanish throughout Clark County, Nevada. The firm operates from offices including a Summerlin location at 1635 Village Center Circle, Suite 250, Las Vegas, NV 89134, with hours Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Spanish-language services are available at gastelumattorneysespanol.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day in 2026? Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day is observed on Thursday, April 23, 2026. The holiday, sometimes called Bring Your Child to Work Day or Take Your Child to Work Day, falls on the fourth Thursday of April each year in the United States.

Where is Gastelum Attorneys located? Gastelum Attorneys is a Las Vegas family law firm serving clients across Clark County, Nevada — including Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, and Summerlin. The firm's Summerlin office is located at 1635 Village Center Circle, Suite 250, Las Vegas, NV 89134.

What family law services does Gastelum Attorneys provide? Gastelum Attorneys provides divorce, child custody, child support, spousal support, adoption, and guardianship representation throughout Nevada. The firm offers bilingual English and Spanish representation and has handled more than 5,000 family law cases.

Who is the managing attorney at Gastelum Attorneys? Jennifer Setters, J.D., is the managing attorney at Gastelum Attorneys. She is admitted to the Nevada State Bar (No. 13126), is a graduate of the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV, and is a first-generation Mexican-American attorney serving families throughout the Las Vegas valley.

Is Gastelum Attorneys a bilingual law firm? Yes. Gastelum Attorneys is a bilingual Las Vegas family law firm serving clients in English and Spanish, with a dedicated Spanish-language site at gastelumattorneysespanol.com.

About Gastelum Attorneys

Gastelum Attorneys is a Las Vegas family law firm focused on divorce, child custody, child support, spousal support, adoption, and guardianship matters throughout Clark County, Nevada. Led by Managing Attorney Jennifer Setters, the firm's six attorneys have represented more than 5,000 clients across Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, and Summerlin. Gastelum Attorneys serves clients in both English and Spanish.

Media Contact

Gastelum Attorneys Website: https://gastelumattorneys.com Español: https://gastelumattorneysespanol.com Social: @jgastelumlaw on Facebook and Instagram

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Primary contact

Gastelum Attorneys

(702) 979-1455

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Summerlin office

1635 Village Center Cir, Ste. 250

Las Vegas, NV 89134

Mon–Fri, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

(702) 979-1455

SOURCE Gastelum Attorneys