Nevada Family Law Firm Issues Guidance on Special Needs Child Custody for World Autism Awareness Day

Gastelum Attorneys Outlines How ASD Diagnoses Affect Parenting Plans, IEP Rights, and Child Support Calculations in Clark County Family Court

LAS VEGAS, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On World Autism Awareness Day, Gastelum Attorneys, a Las Vegas family law firm practicing exclusively in Clark County, is releasing guidance for Nevada families navigating divorce when a child has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder or another qualifying disability.

The firm's managing attorney, Jennifer Setters, J.D., notes that ASD diagnoses introduce legal complexities that standard parenting plan templates are not designed to address — and that the gaps they leave are among the most common sources of post-divorce litigation in families with special needs children.

"A child's autism diagnosis doesn't change the legal standard Nevada courts apply — it's still the best interests of the child under NRS 125C.0035," said Setters. "What it does is focus the court's attention on very specific, concrete needs: therapy schedules, IEP participation, sensory routines, behavioral support plans. Generic parenting plans don't cover any of that. Families find out the hard way."

What Nevada Courts Evaluate in Special Needs Custody Cases

Under NRS 125C.0035, Nevada family courts weigh each parent's demonstrated capacity to manage a child's medical and therapeutic needs — not just the diagnosis itself. Clark County Family Court considers each parent's involvement in therapy appointments, knowledge of the child's specific behavioral and sensory requirements, ability to maintain medication schedules, and proximity to the child's current educational placement.

For children with ASD, courts also examine how a proposed custody schedule accounts for the child's sensitivity to routine disruption and transitions between households. A custody arrangement that requires multiple weekly handoffs may be developmentally inappropriate for some children on the spectrum, regardless of whether it would otherwise be equitable between parents.

IEP Rights Remain With Both Parents After Divorce

Under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, both parents who retain legal custody maintain independent rights to participate in IEP meetings and receive educational records — regardless of which parent has primary physical custody at a given time. This is one of the most frequently misunderstood provisions in Nevada special needs custody cases, according to the firm.

Parenting plans that fail to address how both parents are notified of IEP meetings, how disputes over educational placement are resolved, and how private special education costs are allocated between households routinely require return trips to Clark County Family Court.

Child Support for Special Needs Children

Nevada calculates base child support under NRS 125B.070 using a percentage-of-income formula. For children with disabilities, NRS 125B.080 authorizes additional extraordinary expense support for costs that fall outside the base formula — including private ABA therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, AAC communication devices, adaptive equipment, respite care, and private special education placement when the school district's program is determined to be inadequate.

Courts typically allocate extraordinary expenses proportional to each parent's income, though negotiated arrangements are common when therapy costs are predictable and fixed.

Long-Term Planning and Parenting Plan Modifications

Nevada law permits parenting plan modifications when a material change in circumstances has occurred under NRS 125C.0035. For families with special needs children, qualifying changes include new or updated diagnoses, significant shifts in therapy intensity, school placement changes, and a parent's demonstrated inability to manage a child's evolving care requirements. Gastelum Attorneys recommends that initial parenting plans for children with disabilities include a built-in review clause requiring both parties to revisit the plan at defined intervals or following any significant change in the child's diagnosis or therapeutic needs.

About Gastelum Attorneys

Gastelum Attorneys is a Las Vegas family law firm practicing exclusively in Clark County's Eighth Judicial District. Founded in 2018, the firm has represented clients in more than 5,000 family law matters, including divorce, child custody, child support, and spousal support proceedings. The firm is bilingual, serving clients in both English and Spanish. Managing Attorney Jennifer Setters, J.D., holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from UNLV and a Juris Doctor from the Boyd School of Law, and is licensed with the Nevada State Bar, #15765.

Contact: Gastelum Attorneys 718 S 8th Street Las Vegas, NV 89101 Phone: (702) 996-5567 Web: gastelumattorneys.com Available Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

SOURCE Gastelum Attorneys