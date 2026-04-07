Gastelum Attorneys Opens Second Las Vegas Office in Summerlin, Expanding Family Law Access for West Side Residents

Las Vegas family law firm brings divorce, child custody, support, and bilingual legal representation to the Summerlin community at 1635 Village Center Circle — eliminating the need for a cross-valley commute.

Gastelum Attorneys opens a Summerlin office at 1635 Village Center Circle, offering bilingual family law — divorce, custody, support and more. Call (702) 979-1455.

LAS VEGAS, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastelum Attorneys, a Las Vegas family law firm with more than 5,000 cases resolved across Clark County, today announced the opening of its second office location in the Summerlin community. The new Summerlin family law office is located at 1635 Village Center Circle, Suite 250, Las Vegas, NV 89134 and is now accepting appointments.

The expansion brings the firm's full range of Nevada family law services directly to families on the west side of the Las Vegas Valley — residents who previously had to travel to the firm's downtown Las Vegas headquarters at 718 S 8th Street. The Summerlin office is conveniently situated near Desert Inn Road and Summerlin Parkway, minutes from Summerlin Library, The Hills Park, and Downtown Summerlin.

"Families in Summerlin are going through the same difficult transitions — divorce, custody battles, support disputes — as families anywhere else in the valley. The difference is they deserve an attorney who is right here in their community, not across town. This office is about removing one more obstacle at an already overwhelming time."

— Jennifer Setters, Managing Attorney, Gastelum Attorneys

Summerlin is one of the fastest-growing master-planned communities in the United States. With this expansion, Gastelum Attorneys is positioned to serve residents across the 89134, 89135, 89138, 89144, and 89145 zip codes, including Summerlin North, Summerlin South, The Trails, and Red Rock — without requiring a drive across the valley.

Cases handled at the Summerlin location are filed and litigated in Clark County Family Court (8th Judicial District), where the firm's attorneys have appeared hundreds of times on behalf of Southern Nevada families.

Speak with a Summerlin family law attorney today — call (702) 979-1455.

Schedule a consultation →

Full family law services at the Summerlin location

The Summerlin office offers the firm's complete Nevada family law practice, exclusively. Every attorney on staff focuses solely on family law — meaning deep, current knowledge of Nevada divorce, custody, and support statutes with no generalist dilution.

Divorce & legal separation

Child custody & visitation

Child support

Spousal support (alimony)

High-asset property division

Adoption & stepparent adoption

Guardianship

Domestic violence protective orders

Meet the Summerlin legal team

The firm's bilingual English and Spanish legal team is led by Managing Attorney Jennifer Setters (Nevada Bar #13126) — a first-generation Mexican-American attorney, UNLV Criminal Justice graduate, and Boyd School of Law J.D. The team includes Supervising Attorney Yadira Santana and associates Natricia Tricano, Maria Milano, Lisa Woodson, and Jillian Hardwick. The Summerlin office accepts appointments Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

"Our team reflects the diversity and values of the communities we serve. Whether a client walks in speaking English or Spanish, whether they are navigating a custody dispute or a complex property division, every person who comes through our Summerlin door will receive the same standard of representation we have built our reputation on."

— Jennifer Setters, Managing Attorney, Gastelum Attorneys

Frequently asked questions — Gastelum Attorneys Summerlin office

Where is the Gastelum Attorneys Summerlin office located?

The Summerlin office is at 1635 Village Center Circle, Suite 250, Las Vegas, NV 89134 — near Desert Inn Road and Summerlin Parkway, minutes from Downtown Summerlin and The Hills Park. Ample free parking is available on site.

What family law services are available at the Summerlin location?

The Summerlin office offers the firm's full range of Nevada family law services: divorce and legal separation, child custody and visitation, child support, spousal support (alimony), property division, adoption, stepparent adoption, guardianship, and domestic violence protective orders.

Does Gastelum Attorneys serve Spanish-speaking clients in Summerlin?

Yes. Gastelum Attorneys is a bilingual English-Spanish family law firm. All services at the Summerlin location are available in both languages. The firm also maintains a dedicated Spanish-language website at gastelumattorneysespanol.com.

How do I schedule an appointment at the Summerlin family law office?

Call (702) 979-1455 or visit gastelumattorneys.com/contact/ to request a consultation. The Summerlin office accepts appointments Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Which zip codes near Summerlin does Gastelum Attorneys serve?

The Summerlin office serves clients in 89134, 89135, 89138, 89144, and 89145, as well as surrounding west Las Vegas Valley communities including Summerlin North, Summerlin South, The Trails, and Red Rock.

What sets Gastelum Attorneys apart from other family law firms in Summerlin?

Gastelum Attorneys practices exclusively in family law — no general practice, no divided focus. The firm brings over a decade of Clark County Family Court (8th Judicial District) experience, 5,000+ resolved cases, a fully bilingual legal team, and a client-centered approach built specifically for the emotional and financial complexity of Nevada family law matters.

Which court handles family law cases in Summerlin, NV?

Family law cases for Summerlin residents are filed in Clark County Family Court, part of Nevada's 8th Judicial District. Gastelum Attorneys attorneys have appeared before Clark County Family Court judges hundreds of times on behalf of clients across the Las Vegas Valley.

Ready to speak with a Summerlin family law attorney?

The Summerlin office is now accepting consultations. Call or request online — Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Request a consultation →

(702) 979-1455

About Gastelum Attorneys

Gastelum Attorneys is a Nevada family law firm with offices at 718 S 8th Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101 and 1635 Village Center Circle, Suite 250, Las Vegas, NV 89134 (Summerlin). Founded by Managing Attorney Jennifer Setters (Nevada Bar #13126), the firm has resolved more than 5,000 family law cases across Clark County and appears regularly in Clark County Family Court (8th Judicial District). Practice areas include divorce and legal separation, child custody and support, spousal support, property division, adoption, guardianship, and domestic violence representation. The firm provides bilingual English and Spanish services to families in Las Vegas, Henderson, and North Las Vegas.

"New Beginnings, Brighter Tomorrows."

Media & press contact

Primary contact

Gastelum Attorneys

(702) 979-1455

gastelumattorneys.com/contact/

@jgastelumlaw (Facebook, Instagram)

Summerlin office

1635 Village Center Cir, Ste. 250

Las Vegas, NV 89134

Mon–Fri, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

(702) 979-1455

SOURCE Gastelum Attorneys