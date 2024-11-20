Seasoned Municipal, Educational and Land-Use Attorney Promoted

MIAMI LAKES, Fla., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastesi Lopez & Mestre, PLLC, a Florida-based law firm specializing in complex legal matters, has announced the promotion of Lorenzo Cobiella to named partner of the firm.

Lorenzo joined the firm in July 2014, as Of Counsel, and by 2016, took on the role of Assistant Town Attorney for the Town of Miami Lakes, overseeing its legal department under the Managing Partner, Raul Gastesi. Over the past decade, he has contributed significantly to the firm's trust and estate's, local government, education, land-use, and litigation practices.

Gastesi Lopez & Mestre is Now Gastesi, Lopez, Mestre, and Cobiella, with the promotion of Lorenzo Cobiella at Florida-Based Law Firm

Today, Lorenzo's practice is focused on local government, educational and land-use litigation, representing both private and public entities. Currently, Lorenzo represents municipalities in the drafting, adoption and implementation of land use, provides counsel in the areas of procurement, purchase and lease of real estate property, and the development of municipal policy in the form of ordinances and resolutions.

Lorenzo has also played a pivotal role in shaping Florida case law, independently authoring briefs for landmark cases such as Lorenzo v. Medina, 47 So.3d 927 (Fla 3d DCA 2010), Lee v. Lee, 263 So. 3d 826 (Fla 3d DCA 2019) and Town of Miami Lakes v. Miami-Dade County, 337 So.3d 868 (Fla 3d DCA 2022). From 2018-2020 he was named to Super Lawyers Rising Stars.

"Lorenzo has been a critical element of Gastesi Lopez & Mestre for the past decade," said Raul Gastesi, Partner and Co-Founder of Gastesi Lopez & Mestre. "His vast knowledge of local government and municipal litigation was crucial for the firm's appointment as City Attorney for Doral, Florida, earlier this year. Our firm was one of four applicants interviewed for the position and we received the highest ranking among the firms reviewed."

Lorenzo now serves as Co-City Attorney for the City of Doral, Deputy Attorney for the Town of Miami Lakes, Special Magistrate for the Town of Medley, and General Counsel for Avant Garde Academy Foundation Schools.

As a native of South Florida, Lorenzo is heavily involved with professional and community organizations in the region. He's a member of the Florida Bar's Governance and Eminent Domain Committees, Vice President of the Miami Lakes Bar Association, Governance Chair of the Lutheran Services of Florida, Secretary of the Broward Math and Science Charter School, and Board Member of the Miami-Dade County League of Cities Attorney Committee.

"I am humbled to receive a promotion to Senior partner, and have my name included with three of the best South Florida Attorneys," said Cobiella. "At Gastesi Lopez & Mestre, I've had the privilege of working alongside some of the most dedicated and accomplished attorneys and staff. As the firm continues to tackle diverse legal matters, I'm committed to serving South Florida residents, businesses and municipalities to the fullest extent of the law."

Gastesi, Lopez and Mestre, PLLC, will soon unveil its updated new name and logo, as Gastesi, Lopez, Mestre, and Cobiella, PLLC.

Gastesi Lopez & Mestre is a Florida-based law firm specializing in complex legal matters. The firm was established in 2019, when three separate law firms led by Raul Gastesi, Raul Lopez and Ceasar Mestre, merged to create the comprehensive, bilingual South Florida firm. Today, Gastesi Lopez & Mestre effectively represents clients in Commercial Litigation, Real Estate Transactions, Zoning & Land Use, Catastrophic Injury, Government Relations, Corporate Law, Educational Law and Estate Planning. Fueled by the desire to provide a personalized, transparent and results-driven approach, Gastesi Lopez & Mestre has provided multifaceted knowledge and legal representation for South Florida residents, businesses and municipalities. The firm also serves as City Attorneys for Miami Lakes and The City of Doral. For more information on Gastesi Lopez & Mestre, visit the firm's website at www.GLMLegal.com

