Gastesi Lopez Mestre & Cobiella Relocates to Larger Miami Lakes Office Amid Continued Growth and Practice Expansion

MIAMI LAKES, Fla., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastesi Lopez Mestre & Cobiella, PLLC, a South Florida full-service law firm, announced its relocation to an expanded office at 8000 Governors Square Blvd., Suite 101, Miami Lakes, FL 33016, nearly doubling its footprint. The move reflects the firm's rapid growth and increasing client demand across South Florida.

The firm's new office spans more than 6,000 square feet and provides space to support the continued expansion of its team and services. Since its founding in 2019, Gastesi Lopez Mestre & Cobiella has grown from five (5) attorneys to eleven (11) attorneys in six years, with plans to nearly double again to approximately 20 attorneys over the next two to three years.

"This expansion reflects both the pace of our growth and the complexity of the matters our clients are bringing to us," said Raul Gastesi, managing partner of Gastesi Lopez Mestre & Cobiella. "We have been intentional about scaling the firm in a way that prioritizes preparation, sound judgment, and long-term relationships. This new space allows us to continue that approach while expanding our capabilities."

The expansion follows the firm's recognition on the 2026 Florida Legal Awards Shortlist, where it was named a finalist for Law Firm of the Year and Gastesi was named a finalist for Managing Partner of the Year in the small firm category.

Gastesi Lopez Mestre & Cobiella represents clients across commercial litigation, corporate transactions and real estate, while also advising on land use, educational law, estate planning, family law and personal injury. To meet growing client demand, the firm is expanding into insurance defense, further strengthening its full-service capabilities.

In addition to its private-sector work, the firm has built a significant municipal law practice in South Florida, including serving as City Attorney for Doral and longstanding counsel to Miami Lakes. In these roles, the firm advises elected and appointed officials, municipal departments, boards and committees on a wide range of legal and governance matters.

The expanded office underscores the firm's long-term commitment to South Florida and positions it for continued growth in the years ahead.

About Gastesi Lopez Mestre & Cobiella, PLLC

Gastesi Lopez Mestre & Cobiella is a Florida-based law firm specializing in complex legal matters. The firm was established in 2019, when three separate law firms led by Raul Gastesi, Raul Lopez and Ceasar Mestre, merged to create the comprehensive, bilingual South Florida firm. Today, Gastesi Lopez Mestre & Cobiella effectively represents clients in Commercial Litigation, Real Estate Transactions, Zoning & Land Use, Catastrophic Injury, Government Relations, Corporate Law, Educational Law and Estate Planning. Fueled by the desire to provide a personalized, transparent and results-driven approach, Gastesi Lopez Mestre & Cobiella has provided multifaceted knowledge and legal representation for South Florida residents, businesses and municipalities. The firm also serves as City Attorneys for Miami Lakes and The City of Doral. For more information on Gastesi Lopez Mestre & Cobiella, visit the firm's website at www.GLMLegal.com

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SOURCE Gastesi Lopez Mestre & Cobiella, PLLC