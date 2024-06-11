Gastops Partners with Seaspan for Advanced Propulsion System Analysis

Leaders in Marine Technology Collaborate to Enhance Vessel Performance and Efficiency.

OTTAWA, ON, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Gastops, a global leader in intelligent condition monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce a significant contract award from Seaspan's Vancouver Shipyards (Seaspan) to support the Canadian Coast Guard's Multi-Purpose Vessel (MPV) Project.

Gastops is a long-standing provider of specialized propulsion system integration services to Naval, Coast Guard and system integrators, shipyards, and marine control system companies around the world. Gastops utilizes dynamic simulations to validate propulsion machinery selection, develop and substantiate propulsion machinery control algorithms, evaluate propulsion machinery performance, and support the marine propulsion system design process.

Under this agreement, Gastops will leverage its expertise in dynamic simulations of marine propulsion and electric plants to evaluate and optimize system performance and efficiency of the MPV's propulsion machinery through a process referred to as Dynamic Response Analysis (DRA).

The contract requires a comprehensive DRA of the Electric Propulsion System to verify control algorithms for the propulsion system, assess performance of the propulsion machinery, and aid in design of the electric propulsion system. The use of a dynamic simulation model of the ship will allow the propulsion and integrated electrical systems to be analyzed for all anticipated vessel maneuvers.

Shaun Horning, President, and CEO of Gastops Ltd., expressed excitement about the contract, stating, "We are honored to collaborate with Seaspan and to contribute our 35 plus years of shipbuilding experience to the renewal of Canada's fleet of non-combatant ships through the National Shipbuilding Strategy. Gastops is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance vessel performance and reduce risk in the ship build process. We look forward to contributing to the success of the Multi-Purpose Vessel Project."

"Seaspan is pleased to be awarding this contract to Gastops as we continue developing the design of the first flight of the CCG's new fleet of MPVs. The analysis provided by Gastops will be integral to ensuring the performance and longevity of the ships' Electrical Propulsion System," said David Belton, Senior Program Director, Multi-Purpose Vessels at Seaspan Shipyards.

About Gastops: (www.gastops.com)

Gastops is a global leader in intelligent condition monitoring solutions, serving Aerospace, Defence, Energy, and Industrial sectors since 1979. With a comprehensive range of services including online monitoring sensors, modeling and simulation, engineering, design, and MRO services, Gastops enables proactive operating decisions to optimize asset availability, performance, and safety.

About Seaspan: (www.seaspan.com)

Seaspan is a leader in Canada's ship design, engineering, building and ship repair industry. With modern facilities and a dedicated workforce of approximately 3,900 in North Vancouver and Victoria, the company has proven itself to be a trusted and strategic partner on a range of complex projects for both government and the private sector.

SOURCE Gastops Ltd.