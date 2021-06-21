Gastops to Support USCG Ice Breaker Service Life Extension with Propulsion System Digital Twin Design

OTTAWA, ON, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Gastops is pleased to announce that it has been selected by the U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) to provide a Propulsion System Dynamic Response Analysis (PSDRA) for the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter POLAR STAR. This contract has been made possible through a partnership with the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC).

The Polar Star is the Coast Guard's only heavy icebreaker. The ship travels to Antarctica to lead Operation Deep Freeze every year, routinely breaking miles of ice more than 20 feet thick. It is powered by diesel electric and three aviation-grade gas turbines which provide up to 75,000 horsepower.

The PSDRA will create a computer simulation model of the ship's current propulsion system – a digital twin that will become the baseline for modelling and assessing proposed modifications to support a 5-Year Service Life Extension Program (SLEP) for the Polar Star.

The Gastops PSDRA will generate a complete understanding of the performance and stability of the as-proposed propulsion plant in steady state and transient state, during open water and icebreaking operations, to validate the performance of new equipment, its integration into the existing propulsion systems, and its control algorithms.

Gastops PSDRAs help naval engineering organizations around the world to mitigate the risks in complex propulsion systems development and modification projects in advance of equipment procurement and integration.

About Gastops

Gastops is the world's leading provider of intelligent condition monitoring solutions used in Aerospace, Defence, Energy, and Industrial applications to optimize the availability, performance, and safety of critical assets. We offer peace of mind to our customers with innovative online monitoring sensors, at-line analysis, complex modeling and simulation, world class laboratory testing, engineering, design, and MRO services that predict performance to enable proactive operating decisions. Gastops has been providing powerful insights into the condition of critical equipment since 1979.

About Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC)

CCC is Canada's government-to-government contracting organization. Through commercial advocacy, collaborative project development and international contracting expertise, CCC helps Canadian exporters of all sizes access new markets and grow their business.

