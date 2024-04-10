Gastric Cancer Drugs Market size to record USD 12.76 billion growth from 2023-2027, Increase in number of drug approvals and drug launches is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gastric cancer drugs market size is estimated to grow by USD 12764.91 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.85% during the forecast period. The gastric cancer drugs market has seen a surge in approvals from regulatory agencies, including the EU's approval of AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo's Trastuzumab deruxtecan. Key players like Bristol Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Daiichi Sankyo Company are launching new treatments, such as PD-1 inhibitors, HER2 antagonists, and VEGFR antagonists. Gastric adenocarcinoma, GEJ cancer, and gastrointestinal stromal tumors are targeted by these drugs, including Keytruda, Avelumab, and Herceptin. Specialty and hospital pharmacies distribute these treatments, which include chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy options.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gastric Cancer Drugs Market 2023-2027

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Innovation Sparks Market Growth:

The global Gastric Cancer market has witnessed notable growth, with regulatory agencies, including the US FDA, expediting approvals for new drugs. Notable approvals include AstraZeneca Plc and Daiichi Sankyo's Trastuzumab deruxtecan for HER2-positive Gastric Adenocarcinoma and Gastroesophageal Junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma. Key players like Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Daiichi Sankyo Company have introduced HER2 antagonists, VEGFR antagonists, PD-1 inhibitors, and targeted therapies, such as Lonsurf, Fluorouracil, Capecitabine, and Opdivo. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST) treatments include Gleevec, Stivarga, and Qinlock. Specialty and hospital pharmacies distribute these drugs. Notable biosimilars include Biocon/Mylan's Ogivri, Celltrion/Teva's Herzuma, and Samsung Bioepis' Ontruzant and Trazimera. Chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy continue to dominate the market. The rise in Gastric carcinoma cases due to obesity and gastroesophageal reflux disease fuels market growth. Other significant treatments include Herceptin, Cyramza, Ayvakit, and Enhertu from Daiichi Sankyo Company. Platinum-containing chemotherapy remains a crucial treatment option.

Addressing Challenges:

The global Gastric Cancer market is witnessing significant growth due to the introduction of advanced drugs such as Herceptin, Cyramza, PD-1 inhibitors Opdivo, and Tislelizumab. These targeted therapies and immunotherapies, priced higher than traditional chemotherapy, pose affordability challenges for patients without insurance or assistance programs. Gastroesophageal junction cancer and gastrointestinal stromal tumors are common types of gastric cancer. Risk factors include smoking, family history, and genetic modification. Symptoms include nausea, fatigue, bloating, stomach pain, vomiting, and weight loss. Biomarkers are crucial for early detection and treatment. Biosimilars from companies like Biocon/Mylan, Ogivri, Celltrion/Teva, and Samsung Bioepis offer cost-effective alternatives. Chemotherapy, platinum-containing, and oral drugs like Ayvakit, Gleevec, Stivarga, Qinlock, and Oncoral are also part of the treatment landscape. Specialty and hospital pharmacies play a vital role in ensuring patient access to these drugs. Daiichi Sankyo Company, Bristol Myers Squibb, and other key players continue to innovate in this field.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Analyst Review

The Gastric Cancer Drugs Market encompasses a range of treatments for various types of gastric malignancies, including Gastric Adenocarcinoma, Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors, and Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors. Pharmaceutical giants, such as AstraZeneca, have introduced innovative therapies like Trastuzumab deruxtecan for HER2-positive Gastric Adenocarcinoma. Keytruda, Herceptin, Cyramza, and PD-1 inhibitors, such as Opdivo, are also utilized for treating advanced gastric cancers. Biosimilars, including Ogivri from Biocon/Mylan, Celltrion/Teva's Herzuma, and Samsung Bioepis's offerings, provide cost-effective alternatives to these branded drugs. Family history, symptoms like nausea, fatigue, bloating, stomach pain, vomiting, and weight loss, and biomarkers play crucial roles in diagnosing and treating gastric carcinoma.

Market Overview

The Gastric Cancer Drugs Market is a significant sector in the healthcare industry, focusing on the development and distribution of treatments for this type of cancer. Gastric cancer, also known as stomach cancer, is a malignant condition that affects the stomach lining. The market includes various types of drugs such as chemotherapies, targeted therapies, and supportive therapies. Key companies in this market include Veghfar, Herceptin, Avastin, and Capecitabine. These drugs are used in the treatment of advanced or metastatic gastric cancer, as well as in the adjuvant setting. Some of the common drugs used in the treatment of gastric cancer are Herceptin, Avastumab, and Paclitaxel. The market is expected to grow due to the increasing incidence of gastric cancer, the development of new drugs, and the increasing awareness and accessibility of these treatments. The use of biomarkers for personalized medicine is also a growing trend in this market. The market is regulated by various regulatory bodies such as the FDA and EMA. The market is segmented by region, type, and application. The major regions in this market are North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The major types of drugs in this market are chemotherapies, targeted therapies, and supportive therapies. The major applications of these drugs are in the treatment of advanced or metastatic gastric cancer and in the adjuvant setting. The market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Companies:

Gastric Cancer Drugs Market is fragmented ; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Gastric Cancer Drugs Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., AROG Pharmaceuticals INC., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Biocon Ltd., Blueprint Medicines Corp., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Celltrion Co. Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio