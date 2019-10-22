Gastro Girl, Inc. and American College of Gastroenterology Introduce GI OnDEMAND: Gastroenterology's Virtual Care and Support Platform

"In partnership with Gastro Girl, ACG is excited to bring GI OnDEMAND to our members and the millions of patients they collectively serve," said ACG President Sunanda V. Kane, MD, MSPH, FACG. "This bold initiative is aligned with the College's mission to advance gastroenterology and improve patient care. We are confident that our members, who like most healthcare providers are navigating an ever-changing and challenging healthcare environment, will find GI OnDEMAND a catalyst to delivering next-generation patient care while expanding their opportunities for reimbursement."

GI OnDEMAND is created to integrate with a provider's patient workflow with easy scheduling and documentation of virtual patient appointments. Similar to in-office visits, providers can submit for reimbursement for the telehealth patient care services they provide, according to Jordan J. Karlitz, MD, FACG, Chief Medical Officer and Director of Clinical Operations, Gastro Girl. "When one considers that GIs may provide multiple hours of patient care services per week in between in person office visits, frequently by telephone or email, GI OnDemand is a game changer. It can enhance continuity of care, provide HIPAA-compliant provider-patient communication and can allow reimbursement for out of office encounters."

"Addressing a critical gap that exists for patients who are living with chronic GI health conditions, GI OnDEMAND provides full-ecosystem support between office visits to improve the collaborative partnership between patients and their digestive health caregivers and help patients better adhere to their treatment plans," said Gastro Girl Founder, Jacqueline Gaulin. "Gastro Girl's partnering with ACG, an organization with a unique focus on clinical gastroenterology and the needs of practicing GI clinicians and their patients, means that GI OnDemand has the clinical backbone and essential features to support the professional needs of GI practices in providing high quality care and patient support via telehealth."

About GI OnDEMAND

GI OnDEMAND is a joint venture between the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) and Gastro Girl, Inc. As gastroenterology's virtual care and support platform, GI OnDEMAND is offered as an ACG member benefit and features telehealth capabilities that enable providers to get reimbursed for out-of-office patient support and provide patients with an easy and convenient way to manage their chronic digestive health conditions through virtual office visits; access to trusted health information and an online support community. GI OnDEMAND features a comprehensive HIPAA-compliant telehealth suite that includes secure video, end-to-end practice management tools like scheduling, document sharing, EHR integration, billing, and other capabilities and workflow solutions designed for next-generation patient engagement. giondemand.com

About the American College of Gastroenterology

Founded in 1932, the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) is an organization with an international membership of more than 14,000 individuals from 86 countries. The College's vision is to be the pre-eminent professional organization that champions the evolving needs of clinicians in the delivery of high quality, evidence-based, and compassionate health care to gastroenterology patients. The mission of the College is to advance world-class care for patients with gastrointestinal disorders through excellence, innovation and advocacy in the areas of scientific investigation, education, prevention and treatment. gi.org. Follow ACG on Twitter @AmCollegeGastro.

About Gastro Girl, Inc.

Gastro Girl, Inc., is a patient-centric health company that empowers patients to achieve optimal digestive health. Leveraging the latest technologies and its partnership with The American College of Gastroenterology (ACG), Gastro Girl's mission is to bring GI stakeholders together to provide patients with the help they need when and how they need it. Since 2016 Gastro Girl has served as the ACG's official patient education partner, expanding this partnership in 2019 to bring GI OnDEMAND to market as gastroenterology's virtual care and support platform. Learn more at gastrogirl.com. Follow Gastro Girl on Twitter @gastrogirl.

