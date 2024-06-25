Gastro One Leads the Way in Innovative Gastrointestinal Care for The Greater Memphis Community

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastro One, the largest gastroenterology practice in the greater Memphis area, continues to lead in providing exceptional care to patients across the region. Since its founding in 2006, Gastro One has been at the forefront of gastrointestinal care, continuously expanding its services and embracing cutting-edge technologies to better serve the community.

Gastro One proudly serves the Greater Memphis area with 20 Physicians and 29 Advanced Practice Providers.

With the most extensive team of gastroenterologists in the region, including 20 board-certified physicians and 29 advanced practice providers, Gastro One offers unparalleled expertise in general gastroenterology and specialized procedures. The practice operates from five convenient locations in Germantown, Bartlett, Memphis, and Southaven, ensuring accessibility for patients throughout the area.

Dr. Sufiyan Chaudhry, Senior Gastroenterologist and Practice President of Gastro One, emphasized the practice's dedication to patient care: "For nearly two decades, Gastro One has been honored to serve our community. Our commitment to providing the highest quality care, leveraging innovative technologies, and advancing medical research remains steadfast. We are proud to have cared for over 200,000 patients and look forward to continuing to meet the gastrointestinal needs of our community for years to come."

Gastro One continually introduces new services and technologies to enhance patient care. Recent additions showcase the practice's commitment to innovation and comprehensive treatment, including the implementation of GI Genius AI technology for improved colonoscopy accuracy and the launch of the OneWeigh weight management program designed by gastroenterologists.

The practice maintains an active role in clinical research, contributing to the development of advanced treatment options for challenging GI diseases. Gastro One's participation in national studies demonstrates its dedication to improving patient outcomes through evidence-based practices and cutting-edge therapies.

As the largest gastroenterology practice in the area, Gastro One remains committed to its mission of providing expert, compassionate care to every patient. With its team of highly skilled professionals, state-of-the-art facilities, and patient-centered approach, Gastro One continues to set the standard for gastrointestinal care in the greater Memphis community.

