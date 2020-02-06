Gastroenterologist Simon Mathews, MD Joins Vivante Health as Chief Medical Officer

HOUSTON, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivante Health, the leader in digital medicine for gut health and disease, proudly announced Simon Mathews, M.D. has joined the company as Chief Medical Officer.

A distinguished clinician and researcher, Dr. Mathews comes from the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine where he practices gastroenterology. For the past three years he has served as Head of Clinical Innovation at the Johns Hopkins Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality. He led the institute's efforts to improve clinical outcomes, patient experience, and healthcare value using technology. His research has focused on understanding and improving the quality of digital health.

"We are extremely proud to have someone with Simon's clinical and scientific background join our team," said Dr. Kimon Angelides, Vivante Health founder and CEO. "His resume is impressive, but his track record for using technology to transform healthcare, particularly in the field of gastroenterology, is unique and extremely innovative. His insight and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to develop our clinical programs under GIThrive and take this solution to the next clinical level."

GIThrive is the first comprehensive digital health program for digestive conditions. As CMO at Vivante Health, Dr. Mathews will be responsible for shaping the real-world applications of GIThrive, making it a leading solution in digital medicine and therapeutics. Under his guidance, GIThrive will meet and exceed standards of care for patients while helping providers fill gaps in care between office visits.

"I am excited about the incredible potential to transform healthcare delivery and quality at Vivante Health. Kim's vision for technology innovation and his commitment to scientific integrity make it a unique opportunity to improve the lives of my patients," said Mathews.

In addition to serving as CMO with Vivante Health, Dr. Mathews will remain on faculty at Johns Hopkins where he will continue to treat patients.

Mathews earned his medical degree at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and completed his residency and clinical training in Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology at Johns Hopkins. He is the author of numerous peer-reviewed papers, including those featured in JAMA, Gastroenterology, Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Health Affairs, and Digital Medicine. Prior to his career in medicine, he worked briefly in investment banking at Goldman Sachs in New York. He is a graduate of the University of Virginia where he studied economics as a Jefferson Scholar.

Vivante Health is an innovative digital healthcare company reinventing the way chronic conditions are managed, gut first. Our all-in-one gut health program, GIThrive , empowers people—through brilliant technology, advanced science, and on-demand human support—to improve digestive health, while lowering their cost of care. To learn how employers and health plans are saving money with GIThrive, visit vivantehealth.com or email info@vivantehealth.com .

