SHREWSBURY, Mass., Jan. 26, 2023 -- The American Healthcare Documentation Professionals Group, Inc. (AHDPG), the nation's leader in healthcare documentation training, certification, and services the release of its newest offerings – Gastroenterology and Urology for Certified Medical Scribe Professionals

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of medical scribes and medical records and health information technicians is expected to grow 7 percent by 2031. About 14,900 openings are projected each year, on average, over the decade. Many of those openings are expected to result from the need to replace workers who move on to other roles with increased responsibilities within healthcare. For individuals seeking to move into the healthcare industry, the medical scribe role provides a front row access to observe how our healthcare system works firsthand.

The Gastroenterology for Certified Medical Scribe Professionals (CMSPs) online training program starts from the vantage point that each candidate for this program comes with a fundamental knowledge as a medical scribe. The goal of this course is to increase one's knowledge in the specialty of gastroenterology as it pertains to the scribe role.

The Urology for Certified Medical Scribe Professionals (CMSPs) online training program starts from the vantage point that each candidate for this program comes with a fundamental knowledge as a medical scribe. The goal of this course is to increase one's knowledge in the specialty of urology as it pertains to the scribe role.

These two new programs join our growing list of Medical Scribe Specialty Training Programs which include:

Cardiology

Dermatology

Family Medicine

Internal Medicine

Ophthalmology

Orthopedics

Each of these training programs are online and self-paced with instructor support/feedback. Each program includes 12 to 20 clock hours of instruction with charting exercises and a final exam. By the end of each program candidates will be able to:

Identify and define multispecialty medical terms and abbreviations encountered within the scope of each specialty.

Understand common laboratory and imaging tests and abbreviations encountered across specialties within the scope of each specialty.

Describe common disorders and diseases often seen within each specialty.

Outline testing used in the diagnosis of common diseases and conditions within each specialty.

Describe common risk factors associated with each disorder.

Describe medications and procedures used in the treatment of common diseases and conditions encountered within the scope of each specialty.

List complications associated with the diseases discussed.

Explain methods of prevention of these disorders.

CEO Peter Reilly says, "The current turbulence in healthcare driven by the great resignation, COVID-19, and increased regulation is driving a greater need for well-trained individuals to support patient care. Successful healthcare organizations are shifting the administrative and healthcare documentation burden away from Providers to a variety of support roles like medical scribe, clinical medical assistant – scribe, MA scribe or remote/virtual scribe in high-growth areas leading to a significant shortage of qualified candidates."

AHDPG is committed to making online job training and career development programs widely accessible to fill these needs.

For more information on AHDPG's programs and services or to find out how the MyCAA program for military spouses can pay for your education, visit us at www.ahdpg.com

ABOUT AHDPG

At AHDPG, we believe doctors should concentrate on their patients and get back to doing what they love – delivering high-quality patient care.

We help healthcare organizations run more efficiently by providing the training, certification, and services to shift the administrative and healthcare documentation capture burden to the individuals that support the physician – thus freeing the provider to focus on the patient.

We are a nationally recognized licensed vocational training school focused on the healthcare documentation industry. We offer training in the areas of:

For individuals:

Clinical and Administrative Medical Assisting

EKG and Phlebotomy

Healthcare Documentation Specialist (Medical Transcription)

Medical Billing and Coding

Medical Office Management

Medical Scribe Professional - for individuals new to healthcare

Medical Scribe Training for Practicing Allied Health Professionals

Medical Scribe Certification Exam (MSCE™)

For Healthcare Organizations:

Develop Your Own Team(s) of Certified Medical Scribe Professionals

Medical Scribe Certification Exam (MSCE™)

