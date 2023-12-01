Gastroenterology Associates of North Mississippi Expands Access to GI Healthcare in Northern Mississippi through Partnership with Panola Medical Center.

BATESVILLE, Miss., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastroenterology Associates of North Mississippi (GANM) is excited to announce the expansion of its services to Panola Medical Center effective January 1st, 2024.

The choice to extend services at Panola Medical Center reflects GANM's commitment to prioritizing local community care and accessibility. With this expansion GANM is focusing on minimizing travel for patients and ensuring efficient access to medical center facilities while upholding the highest standards in patient care.

Logo

Dr. S. Todd Threadgill, Founder and Gastroenterologist at GANM, emphasized, "Expanding to Panola Medical Center reinforces our dedication to patient-centered GI health care. We're excited to offer gastroenterological services closer to our patients, prioritizing accessibility."

Panola Medical Center CEO, Chris Ware, expressed enthusiasm for this partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Gastroenterology Associates of North Mississippi to Panola Medical Center. GANM shares our commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare services that directly benefit the local community."

This partnership with Panola Medical Center reflects GANM's longstanding mission to offer the highest quality healthcare within a compassionate, respectful, and caring environment. For more information on GANM and/or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.ganm.net or call (662) 234-9888.

About Gastroenterology Associates of North Mississippi (GANM):

For more than 30 years, Gastroenterology Associates of North Mississippi has been the leading provider of diagnostic and therapeutic gastroenterology care in our region.

GANM's five board-certified physicians and three Advanced Practice Providers offer special expertise in treating digestive issues and diseases. GANM's mission is to excel in providing top-tier healthcare in a compassionate environment while fostering continuous improvement and maintaining the highest standards in GI Health.

About Panola Medical Center:

Panola Medical Center, a 96-bed hospital located in Batesville, MS, has been dedicated to delivering compassionate and high-quality healthcare services since its inception in 2001. The facility offers a wide array of medical services, including emergency care, surgery, radiology, labor and delivery, cardiopulmonary services, and primary care, among others.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Maria Khan

[email protected]

SOURCE Gastroenterology Associates of North Mississippi