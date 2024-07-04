Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market size is set to grow by USD 879.8 million from 2024-2028, Rising geriatric population to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) market size is estimated to grow by USD 879.8 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. Rising geriatric population is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising prevalence of obesity. However, increased preference for complementary and alternative medicine cam poses a challenge. Key market players include Abbott Laboratories, Alkem Laboratories Ltd., Apotex Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bayer AG, Cipla Inc., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, inovapharma.com, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lupin Ltd., Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., SRS Life Sciences Pte. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and The Procter and Gamble Co..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Route Of Administration (Oral and Parenteral), Type (Antacid, PPI, H2 receptor antagonist drugs, and Pro-Kinetic drugs), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Alkem Laboratories Ltd., Apotex Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bayer AG, Cipla Inc., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, inovapharma.com, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lupin Ltd., Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., SRS Life Sciences Pte. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and The Procter and Gamble Co.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The obesity epidemic has fueled growing interest in the relationship between obesity and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), including esophageal erosions, Barrett's esophagus, and esophageal adenocarcinoma. Obesity's association with GERD is supported by numerous studies, revealing increased symptoms in overweight individuals with normal BMIs. The escalating obesity rates lead to higher healthcare costs due to associated chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers. The prevalence of obesity among US children and adolescents, currently at 19.3%, increases the risk of GERD and related disorders. This trend is expected to boost the demand for GERD drugs, contributing to the market's growth during the forecast period.

The Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing prevalence and awareness of the condition. According to recent studies, the global market for GERD treatments is projected to expand at a steady pace. Key drivers include an aging population, rising obesity rates, and increasing consumption of processed foods. Common symptoms of GERD, such as heartburn and acid regurgitation, are leading to increased demand for medications and surgical interventions. Additionally, advancements in technology and research are leading to the development of new and effective treatments. Overall, the GERD market is expected to continue its upward trend in the coming years.

Market Challenges

• The use of complementary and alternative medicines (CAM) for gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) poses a significant challenge to the global GERD market growth. Over 70% of Americans have tried these treatments, and their popularity is increasing due to growing awareness. Commonly used CAMs include acupuncture, massage, herbs like chamomile, and vitamins A, C, and E. These therapies aim to ease symptoms and involve physical exercises, dietary changes, and mind-body therapies. The increasing adoption of CAMs restricts the market's growth during the forecast period.

• The Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) market faces several challenges. Digestive and esophageal issues, such as acid reflux and heartburn, are common health concerns. Drugs like Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) and H2 blockers are used to treat GERD symptoms. However, long-term use of these drugs can lead to side effects and resistance. Additionally, the rising prevalence of obesity and unhealthy diets contributes to the increasing incidence of GERD. Furthermore, the high cost of treatment and lack of awareness in some regions pose significant challenges to market growth. The market requires innovative solutions, such as natural remedies and preventive measures, to address these challenges and improve patient outcomes.

Segment Overview

This gastroesophageal reflux disease (gerd) market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Route Of Administration 1.1 Oral

1.2 Parenteral Type 2.1 Antacid

2.2 PPI

2.3 H2 receptor antagonist drugs

2.4 Pro-Kinetic drugs Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)



1.1 Oral-

Research Analysis

The GERD market encompasses a range of interventions for the diagnosis, symptom management, and disease management of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD). This includes diagnostic tests such as esophageal pH monitoring and endoscopic procedures like esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD). Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) and antacids serve as prescription medications for acid reflux symptom relief. Lifestyle changes, such as diet modifications and weight loss, are also integral components of GERD treatment. Patients may also benefit from clinical trials exploring new therapeutic approaches and patient education resources to enhance their understanding of the condition. Symptoms like heartburn and regurgitation are common indicators of GERD, while gastric acid plays a crucial role in the disease pathophysiology. Overall, the GERD market aims to provide effective solutions for symptom management and disease control.

Market Research Overview

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) is a digestive disorder characterized by the chronic reversal of stomach contents into the esophagus. This condition can cause various symptoms such as heartburn, regurgitation, and chest pain. The global market for GERD treatments is significant, driven by increasing prevalence, growing awareness, and advancements in technology. The market comprises various segments, including pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, and surgical interventions. The pharmaceutical segment dominates due to the availability of numerous drugs for symptomatic relief. Diagnostics play a crucial role in accurate diagnosis, while surgical interventions offer long-term solutions for severe cases. The market is expected to grow due to rising healthcare expenditures, an aging population, and increasing obesity rates. Additionally, the market is witnessing the entry of new players and technological advancements, leading to increased competition and innovation.

