Gastrograph AI Announces Launch of SensoryLink Platform and Successful Capital Raise

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastrograph AI, the leader in predictive human sensory perception powered by the world's largest sensory database combined with artificial intelligence, announced the commercial launch of SensoryLink, the company's new Platform as a Service (PaaS) and its recent capital raise. In consultation with global food and beverage consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies and partners, the company created this web-based interactive platform to provide intuitive tools for users to visualize and act upon the predictive insights generated by the Gastrograph AI system.

"We provide actionable insights to the global food and beverage industry across multiple geographies and demographic segments for a wide variety of products. Gastrograph AI delivers full cycle capabilities, from curated data collection via our mobile app to leveraging revolutionary algorithms and a proprietary database, to deliver highly accurate and detailed predictions of flavor, aroma, and texture preferences. These customized predictions are delivered with high-resolution analysis that enables major food and beverage companies to access real-time consumer preference information to make quicker, more informed decisions," said David Purdy, Chief Executive Officer.

"We have assembled the world's largest sensory database covering over 30 countries and, combined with our proprietary algorithms that use hundreds of models in concert to predict perception and preference, Gastrograph AI can deliver critical insights for over 1 billion distinct consumer profiles. Now the food and beverage industry can test products and gain market insights in weeks, rather than months, to identify unique product profiles, evolving consumer preferences, and product optimization opportunities," added Jason Cohen, founder and Chief Scientist.

The food and beverage innovation process is ripe for innovation since gaining market insights to develop and improve products has changed little over the last 70 years. Having proven its capabilities in the first published double blind validation study of this technology, Gastrograph AI is poised to help its customers make more accurate business decisions while saving both time and money. This $7 million capital raise included both existing and new investors, including Cornes Technology, Leawood Venture Capital, BASF, and the Sony Innovation Fund, among others, and will help support the global commercial launch of the SensoryLink platform.

About Gastrograph AI

Gastrograph AI, based in New York City, developed the first artificial intelligence solution designed specifically for predictive product development in the food and beverage industry. The Gastrograph AI machine learning platform efficiently models human sensory perception of flavor, aroma, and texture to understand consumer preferences for multiple targeted demographic segments and provides market and formulation insights that drive brand success for major global CPG firms.

Follow us on LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram

Contact

Kim Larkin

+1 205 952 7644

[email protected]

SOURCE Gastrograph AI