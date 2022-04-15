Gastrointestinal Diseases Therapeutics Market to record USD 22.82 Bn growth | Evolving Opportunities with Abbott Laboratories and AbbVie Inc. | Technavio

The 120-pages report segments the global gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market by drug class (anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressors, acid neutralizers, and other therapeutics) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

By drug class, the anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressors segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The increasing prevalence of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, the rising focus of vendors on developing biologics, and effective treatment results among the patients with IBDs are the factors contributing to the growth of the anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressors segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Similarly, Asia will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 42% of the global market share. Rising healthcare expenditure is one of the major factors driving the growth of the regional market. China and Japan are the key markets for gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics in Asia. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Identify other key segments, regions, and countries in the global gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market. Request a Free Sample Report

The market is driven by the increasing incidence of gastrointestinal diseases. In addition, the strong product pipeline is anticipated to boost the growth of the gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market.

Globally, the prevalence of various gastrointestinal diseases such as gallstones, ulcerative colitis, fissure, hemorrhoids, irritable bowel disease (IBD), and others have increased significantly over the years. These diseases if untreated in time could lead to various medical complications and disabilities. Hence, the demand for various medications, including antacids, histamine H2-receptor antagonists, laxatives, proton pump inhibitors, and antibiotics to cure such diseases has been on the rise. This is increasing the demand for various classes or types of drugs for treating gastrointestinal diseases, which, in turn, is boosting the growth of the global gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market.

Major Companies in the Gastrointestinal Diseases Therapeutics Market:

The global gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market is fragmented due to the presence of several global and local vendors. Established vendors are focusing on remaining competitive by investing in R&D activities to develop innovative therapeutics and strengthening their customer base with a strong network of distribution channels. However, the established vendors face a heavy threat from the generic drug manufacturers, owing to the increasing patent expiries in the market.

Technavio identifies the following as the key vendors in the market.

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers gastrointestinal disease therapeutics under various brands such as Actnew, Adiza, Cremadiet, Cremaffin, Cremagel, Cremalax, Eldicet, and others.

AbbVie Inc.: The company offers gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics products under the brands ACTIGALL, ASACOL HD, BENTYL, CANASA, CARAFATE, DELZICOL, and others.

AstraZeneca Plc: The company offers gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics products under the brands Losec, Gastroloc, Mopral, Omepral, Prilosec, Nexium, and Vimovo.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.: The company offers gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics under the brand Salix.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH: The company offers gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics under the brands Dulcolax, Buscopan, Zantac, and Vaprino.

Gastrointestinal Diseases Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 22.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) -28.49 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution Asia at 42% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and UCB SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Drug class

Market segments

Comparison by Drug class

Anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Acid neutralizers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Drug class

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

UCB SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

