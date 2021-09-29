Gastrointestinal Stents Market To Grow due to Increasing Incidence of Gastrointestinal Disorders | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Request a free sample report .

Gastrointestinal Stent Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2020 Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021: 8.97% Forecast Period: 2021 to 2025 CAGR: Decelerate at 6.41% No. of Pages: 120 Exhibits: 113 Incremental Growth $ 99.61 Million Segments covered: Product, End User & Geography By Product Biliary and pancreatic stents

Esophageal stents

Duodenal stents

Colonic stents By End Users Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers By Geography Europe

North America

Asia

ROW

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Conmed Corp., Cook Medical LLC, ELLA-CS Sro, Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Olympus Corp., SURGIMEDIK Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd., and Taewoong Medical Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increasing incidence of gastrointestinal disorders has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, complications associated with gastrointestinal stents might hamper the market growth.

Gastrointestinal Stents Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Biliary And Pancreatic Stents



Esophageal Stents



Duodenal Stents



Colonic Stents

End-user

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Gastrointestinal Stents Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our gastrointestinal stents market report covers the following areas:

Gastrointestinal Stents Market size

Gastrointestinal Stents Market trends

Gastrointestinal Stents Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growing preference for MI procedures as one of the prime reasons driving the gastrointestinal stents market growth during the next few years.

Gastrointestinal Stents Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Gastrointestinal Stents Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Gastrointestinal Stents Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Gastrointestinal Stents Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist gastrointestinal stents market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gastrointestinal stents market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gastrointestinal stents market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gastrointestinal stents market vendors

