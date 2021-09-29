Gastrointestinal Stents Market To Grow due to Increasing Incidence of Gastrointestinal Disorders | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Sep 29, 2021, 20:00 ET
The gastrointestinal stents market is poised to grow by USD 99.61 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.41%. during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
Gastrointestinal Stent Market Report Coverage
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base Year:
|
2020
|
Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021:
|
8.97%
|
Forecast Period:
|
2021 to 2025
|
CAGR:
|
Decelerate at 6.41%
|
No. of Pages:
|
120
|
Exhibits:
|
113
|
Incremental Growth
|
$ 99.61 Million
|
Segments covered:
|
Product, End User & Geography
|
By Product
|
|
By End Users
|
|
By Geography
|
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Conmed Corp., Cook Medical LLC, ELLA-CS Sro, Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Olympus Corp., SURGIMEDIK Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd., and Taewoong Medical Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The increasing incidence of gastrointestinal disorders has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, complications associated with gastrointestinal stents might hamper the market growth.
Gastrointestinal Stents Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- Biliary And Pancreatic Stents
- Esophageal Stents
- Duodenal Stents
- Colonic Stents
- End-user
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Gastrointestinal Stents Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our gastrointestinal stents market report covers the following areas:
- Gastrointestinal Stents Market size
- Gastrointestinal Stents Market trends
- Gastrointestinal Stents Market industry analysis
This study identifies the growing preference for MI procedures as one of the prime reasons driving the gastrointestinal stents market growth during the next few years.
Gastrointestinal Stents Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Gastrointestinal Stents Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Gastrointestinal Stents Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Gastrointestinal Stents Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist gastrointestinal stents market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the gastrointestinal stents market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the gastrointestinal stents market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gastrointestinal stents market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Biliary and pancreatic stents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Esophageal stents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Duodenal stents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Colonic stents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Becton Dickinson and Co.
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Conmed Corp.
- Cook Medical LLC
- ELLA-CS Sro
- Medtronic Plc
- Merit Medical Systems Inc.
- Olympus Corp.
- SURGIMEDIK Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd.
- Taewoong Medical Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
