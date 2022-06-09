Gastronomous Technologies Awarded $1.9M in Partnership with Canadian Food Innovation Network, Recipe Unlimited, and Sodexo Canada Limited

Gastronomous-led consortium comprising of Sodexo Canada Limited and Recipe Unlimited receives $1.9M of funding through the Canadian Food Innovation Network.

OAKVILLE, ON, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastronomous Technologies Inc. (Oakville, Ontario) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded $1,919,655 as part of The Canadian Food Innovation Network's Food Innovation Challenge.

Alongside CFIN, Gastronomous will be partnering with Recipe Unlimited and Sodexo Canada Limited. This customer-oriented partnership aims to inspire the development of effective food automation solutions and ultimately, Gastronomous' vision of creating the kitchen of the future.

The CFIN Food Innovation Challenge seeks to support disruptive start-ups in the food service industry who are on the cusp of development and commercialization. The challenge is limited to Canadian-led collaborations and grants are awarded based on merit. In this year's edition of the challenge, Gastronomous was awarded 64% of the total available investment pool of $3,000,000. Not only does this represent the increasing market support that Gastronomous has been receiving over the past year, but also the advanced level of Gastronomous' automation solutions.

According to McKinsey Global Institute, the food services industry has an automation potential of 73%, making it the industry most susceptible to change over the next 10 years. Within the space, enterprises are looking for solutions that specifically address repetitive, and predictable actions which occur in the kitchen in an effort to reduce unnecessary overhead.

"Food is the last great frontier of automation," says Kristian Tazbazian, Co-Founder and COO of Gastronomous Technologies. "The way that QSR food is prepared is much like a mini factory – you have to the do same steps in the most timely, efficient, and reliable manner possible. But so many things have changed, the market, input costs, but the equipment and the way they're cooking the food has not. Back of house, front of house, commissaries, high throughput, low throughput – it is all applicable for robotics and automation."



During this transition, inflationary pressure, high turnover, and supply chain disruptions are forcing businesses to rethink their strategies and find ways to improve their unit economics. In this crucible moment, Gastronomous' purpose-built robotics provide the solution necessary to revolutionize aging restaurant lines, while building a competitive foundation, ready for the uncertain future ahead.

Gastronomous Technologies, located out of Toronto, Canada, is a food automation start-up creating dynamic robotics solutions which increase cooking throughput, sustainability, and profitability. Through our 50+ years of automotive manufacturing experience, we are able to responsively design solutions which meet our customer's needs and objectives. We work with some of the largest brands in North America and are always searching for new partners to innovate with. See below for all relevant contact information.

