Gastroparesis Awareness Month: Addressing Its Impact on Quality of Life and the Need for Comprehensive Treatment

IFFGD will raise awareness for Gastroparesis during August to shed light on the symptom burdens of those impacted.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastroparesis Awareness Month, established by IFFGD in 2016, takes place every year during August. This initiative by IFFGD aims to educate the public about gastroparesis, highlight the importance of early diagnosis, and advocate for improved treatment options. Gastroparesis is a chronic disorder characterized by delayed stomach emptying, causing a wide range of symptoms that can profoundly impact each person's life in unique ways. While some individuals may experience mild symptoms that can be managed with lifestyle modifications and medication, others face severe symptoms that significantly impair their quality of life.

Gastroparesis, also called delayed gastric emptying, is a chronic digestive condition characterized by symptoms which can vary from life-limiting to life-threatening and often persist or reoccur over time. Some refer to it as having a paralyzed stomach (Gastro = Stomach and Paresis = paralysis). Symptoms usually occur during or after a meal and can appear suddenly or gradually.

Symptoms typically include:

Nausea and/or vomiting

Stomach pain and discomfort

Dry heaves

Stomach fullness after a normal-sized meal

Early fullness and the inability to finish a meal

Additional symptoms, such as bloating, stomach discomfort or pain, loss of appetite, and heartburn, among others, may occur. If left unmanaged, gastroparesis can lead to additional complications, including severe dehydration, obstruction, poor insulin control in individuals with underlying diabetes, malnutrition due to poor absorption of nutrients, and emotional challenges, further exacerbating the impact on individuals' lives.

For those living with gastroparesis, the condition can be debilitating. The constant discomfort and unpredictability of symptoms can interfere with work, school, and personal relationships. Additionally, frequent medical visits and treatments can impose a significant financial burden on patients and their families. "Awareness of the needs of gastroparesis patients can lead to better management strategies and improved quality of life. Ongoing research and a multidisciplinary approach are crucial in advancing treatment options and providing holistic care for those affected by this challenging disorder," said IFFGD president, Ceciel T. Rooker.

In recognition of Gastroparesis Awareness Month, IFFGD will launch a campaign to acknowledge the varied impacts on individuals who live with gastroparesis — symptom burdens, finding the right treatment options and lifestyle modifications, and how to best advocate for yourself and other affected by this condition — using the hashtag #GPimpact. During Gastroparesis Awareness Month, IFFGD invites you to share your gastroparesis story and make your voice heard by adding #GPimpact to all social media posts.

About IFFGD

The International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD) is a nonprofit education and research organization dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by a chronic gastrointestinal disorder. www.iffgd.org.

