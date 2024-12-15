Gastroparesis Drugs Market size to increase by USD 1.42 Billion between 2023 to 2028, Market Segmentation by Drug Class, Disease Type, Geography, Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gastroparesis drugs market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.42 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.69% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gastroparesis Drugs Market 2024-2028

Drug Class 1.1 Prokinetic agents

1.2 Antiemetics

1.3 Botulinum toxin injection Disease Type 2.1 Idiopathic gastroparesis

2.2 Diabetic gastroparesis

2.3 Post-surgical gastroparesis Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

Prokinetic drugs play a significant role in managing gastroparesis, a condition characterized by delayed stomach emptying. These medications, such as metoclopramide and domperidone, are popular due to their ability to address the fundamental cause of the condition. While not all prokinetic agents produce a corresponding improvement in stomach emptying, they are effective in alleviating symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and early satiety. Other recent drugs, including ghrelin, motilin, 5-HT4 receptor agonists, and dopamine receptor agonists, are being studied for their potential in gastroparesis treatment. The use of prokinetic agents for symptoms like constipation, caused by decreased motility in the distal GI tract, also increases their demand and drives market growth during the forecast period. Ani Pharmaceuticals offers Reglan, a metoclopramide formulation, for gastroparesis treatment in the US.

Analyst Review

Gastroparesis is a chronic condition characterized by delayed emptying of the stomach, leading to various digestive disruptions such as nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Neurogastrx's tradipitant is a promising new drug for gastroparesis treatment, while metopimazine, deudomperidone, and metoclopramide are common antiemetics used for symptom management. Evoke Pharma and ANI Pharmaceuticals are among the companies involved in gastroparesis drug development. Diabetes, lifestyles including alcohol consumption and tobacco use, and certain medications like Erythromcin can trigger gastroparesis. Innovative drugs under clinical trials aim to address the underlying causes and improve patient outcomes. However, these drugs may carry risks such as liver injury, GI bleeding, acute cholecystitis, and acute pancreatitis. Antiemetics like Reglan have been linked to Tardive Dyskinesia, a serious side effect. Clinical trials are ongoing to evaluate the safety and efficacy of new treatments for gastroparesis.

Market Overview

Gastroparesis is a digestive disorder characterized by delayed emptying of the stomach. Neurogastrx's tradipitant is a promising innovative drug under development for gastroparesis treatment. Other prokinetic agents like metopimazine, deudomperidone, and metoclopramide are commonly used for symptom management. Evoke Pharma and ANI Pharmaceuticals are among the companies involved in gastroparesis drug development. Diabetes, lifestyles (alcohol consumption, tobacco use), and certain medications can trigger gastroparesis. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, abdominal discomfort, and nutrient absorption complications. Diabetic gastroparesis is a common complication in diabetic cases. Hospitals and specialized care centers offer surgical interventions for severe cases, including FDA-cleared procedures. PubMed Central hosts numerous studies on gastroparesis, its causes, and potential treatments. Other conditions like Acute cholecystitis and Acute pancreatitis can also cause gastroparesis. Antiemetics like Erythromycin and Reglan are sometimes used to manage symptoms. Clinical trials are ongoing to explore new treatment options. Autonomic neuropathy is a potential cause of gastroparesis. Prokinetic agents help promote stomach contractions and hinder hindering digestion. Enteral nutrition and feeding intolerance are common complications.

