Gastroparesis Drugs Market to Grow by USD 1.34 Billion (2025-2029), Driven by Rising Global Diabetes Burden, AI's Role in Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gastroparesis drugs market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.34 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. Rising global burden of diabetes is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing growth opportunities in emerging markets. However, stringent regulatory guidelines poses a challenge. Key market players include Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Aclipse Therapeutics, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Evoke Pharma Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ipca Laboratories, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medtronic Plc, Neurogastrx Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc., Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Theravance Biopharma Inc., and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gastroparesis Drugs Market 2025-2029

Gastroparesis Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Forecast period 2025-2029 Base Year 2024 Historic Data 2019 - 2023 Segment Covered Drug Class (Prokinetic agents, Antiemetics, and Botulinum toxin injection), Disease Type (Idiopathic gastroparesis, Diabetic gastroparesis, and Post-surgical gastroparesis), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)), Drug, and Route of Administration. Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Aclipse Therapeutics, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Evoke Pharma Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ipca Laboratories, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medtronic Plc, Neurogastrx Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc., Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Theravance Biopharma Inc., and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Gastroparesis market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of gastroparesis, particularly in diabetes patients and those with lifestyle factors like alcohol consumption and tobacco use. Neurogastrx's tradipitant and ANI Pharmaceuticals' metopimazine are innovative drugs gaining attention for their effectiveness in symptom management, including nausea, vomiting, and abdominal discomfort. Evoke Pharma's motilin receptor agonist, relamorelin, is another promising treatment. FDA clearance for these drugs and others, such as deudomperidone and metoclopramide, continues to drive market expansion. Diabetic gastroparesis cases, often linked to blood sugar regulation and nutrient absorption complications, are a major focus. Hospitals and specialized care centers offer surgical interventions like gastrojejunostomy and enteral nutrition for severe cases. PubMed Central reports ongoing clinical trials for prokinetic agents, including Erythromycin and antiemetics like Reglan, to hinder digestion further. Acute conditions like cholecystitis and pancreatitis can also cause gastroparesis, adding to the market's complexity.

Vendors in the gastrointestinal drugs market are expanding their businesses in emerging economies to tap into the growing number of people with undiagnosed and untreated gastrointestinal disorders. For instance, the incidence and prevalence of chronic gastrointestinal disorders, such as gastroparesis, in Asia, particularly in China and India, have been increasing. To capitalize on this trend, companies are expanding their research and development teams and manufacturing facilities in these regions. Abbott, for example, is continuously growing its presence in emerging markets like Brazil, India, and China. This expansion will enable vendors to improve their existing product offerings and launch new ones, creating significant growth opportunities for the market.

Market Challenges

The Gastroparesis market faces challenges due to the complex nature of the condition, which involves the hindering of digestion in the stomach. Neurogastrx, a company specializing in gastroparesis treatments, is developing innovative drugs like tradipitant and metopimazine to manage symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and abdominal discomfort. ANI Pharmaceuticals and Evoke Pharma also offer metoclopramide and deudomperidone, respectively. Diabetes, lifestyles factors like alcohol consumption and tobacco use, and surgical procedures are common causes of gastroparesis. Diabetic cases are particularly challenging, leading to complications in blood sugar regulation and nutrient absorption. FDA clearance for new prokinetic agents is crucial for addressing these needs. GI symptoms, such as those seen in Acute cholecystitis and Acute pancreatitis, can also contribute to gastroparesis. Erythromycin and antiemetics like Reglan are currently used, but clinical trials for newer treatments are ongoing. Autonomic neuropathy is another factor, requiring specialized care in hospitals and surgical interventions. PubMed Central provides valuable information on gastroparesis research.

Regulatory authorities, such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), closely monitor drug development and approval processes to ensure drug sterility and consistency. Safety, efficacy, pharmacological data, pharmacodynamic effects, and drug interactions are key factors examined. Failure to meet these criteria may result in a Complete Response Letter (CRL) or rejection. Applicants receiving a CRL must provide additional data to address concerns. Stringent regulations ensure the highest standards in gastroparesis drugs market.

Segment Overview

This gastroparesis drugs market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Drug Class 1.1 Prokinetic agents

1.2 Antiemetics

1.3 Botulinum toxin injection Disease Type 2.1 Idiopathic gastroparesis

2.2 Diabetic gastroparesis

2.3 Post-surgical gastroparesis Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW) Drug Route of Administration

1.1 Prokinetic agents- Prokinetic drugs play a crucial role in managing gastroparesis, a condition characterized by delayed stomach emptying. These medications, such as metoclopramide and domperidone, address the fundamental issue of stomach motility impairment. While they may not always produce a proportional improvement in stomach emptying, they are widely used due to their effectiveness in alleviating symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and early satiety. Additionally, some prokinetic agents, like metoclopramide, possess antiemetic properties. Newer drugs, including ghrelin, motilin, 5-HT4 receptor agonists, and dopamine receptor modulators, are under investigation for their potential in gastroparesis treatment. Constipation, a common complication of decreased distal gastrointestinal motility, can be challenging for patients. Prokinetic medicines, which can induce bowel movements and alleviate symptoms, will drive market growth for these agents during the forecast period. Ani Pharmaceuticals offers Reglan (metoclopramide) in the US for gastroparesis treatment.

Research Analysis

Gastroparesis is a digestive disorder characterized by delayed emptying of the stomach. Neurogastrx's tradipitant is a promising new drug for gastroparesis treatment, showing effectiveness in clinical trials. Other drugs used for symptom management include metopimazine, deudomperidone, and metoclopramide. Evoke Pharma and ANI Pharmaceuticals are among the companies developing innovative drugs for gastroparesis. Risk factors for gastroparesis include diabetes, lifestyles (poor diet, alcohol consumption, tobacco consumption), and certain medications like Erythromycin. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, and various GI disruptions. Potential complications include liver injury, GI bleeding, acute cholecystitis, and acute pancreatitis. Antiemetics like Reglan have been used historically, but their long-term use can lead to serious side effects. Clinical trials are ongoing to find safer and more effective treatments for gastroparesis.

Market Research Overview

Gastroparesis is a chronic condition characterized by delayed emptying of the stomach, leading to various GI symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and abdominal discomfort. Neurogastrx's tradipitant is a promising innovative drug for gastroparesis treatment, while metopimazine, deudomperidone, and metoclopramide are commonly used prokinetic agents. Diabetes, lifestyles (alcohol consumption, tobacco consumption), and surgical procedures are known gastroparesis triggers. Diabetic gastroparesis affects a significant number of diabetic cases, leading to nutrient absorption complications and blood sugar regulation issues. FDA clearance for new gastroparesis drugs is crucial, with Evoke Pharma and ANI Pharmaceuticals being recent approvals. Other treatments include enteral nutrition, feeding intolerance management, and surgical interventions for severe cases. PubMed Central hosts numerous clinical trials on gastroparesis, exploring new treatments and understanding its causes, including autonomic neuropathy, Acute cholecystitis, Acute pancreatitis, and Erythromycin. Antiemetics and Reglan are also used for symptom management.

