Gastroparesis Drugs Market to Grow by USD 1.42 Billion (2024-2028), Diabetes Burden Boosts Growth, AI Impact on Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global gastroparesis drugs market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.42 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.69% during the forecast period. Rising global burden of diabetes is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing growth opportunities in emerging markets. However, stringent regulatory guidelines poses a challenge.Key market players include Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Aclipse Therapeutics, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Evoke Pharma Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ipca Laboratories Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc., Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Theravance Biopharma Inc., Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Neurogastrx Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gastroparesis Drugs Market 2024-2028

Gastroparesis Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.69% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.53 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Aclipse Therapeutics, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Evoke Pharma Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ipca Laboratories Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc., Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Theravance Biopharma Inc., Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Neurogastrx Inc.

Market Driver

The Gastroparesis Drugs Market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of Gastroparesis, a digestive disorder characterized by delayed emptying of the stomach. Neurogastrx's tradipitant is a promising innovation, joining metoclopramide, metopimazine, deudomperidone, and prokinetic agents in symptom management. Diabetes, lifestyles (alcohol consumption, tobacco), and surgical procedures contribute to gastroparesis. Diabetic cases, especially those with autonomic neuropathy, are a major focus. Companies like Evoke Pharma and ANI Pharmaceuticals are leading the market with FDA-cleared drugs. GI symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and abdominal discomfort lead to nutrient absorption complications. Erythromycin and antiemetics are common treatments, but new clinical trials explore alternatives like Reglan. PubMed Central hosts numerous studies on gastroparesis, including Acute cholecystitis and Acute pancreatitis. Innovative drugs, such as those addressing blood sugar regulation, enteral nutrition, and feeding intolerance, are in development. Hospitals and specialized care centers offer surgical interventions for severe cases.

Vendors in the gastrointestinal drugs market are expanding their businesses in emerging economies to tap into the growing number of individuals with undiagnosed and untreated gastrointestinal disorders. For instance, the incidence and prevalence of chronic gastrointestinal disorders in Asia, particularly in China and India, have been rising. To capitalize on this trend, companies are increasing their R&D efforts and manufacturing capacities in these regions. Abbott, for example, is expanding its R&D teams in Brazil, India, and China to enhance its product offerings and launch new solutions. This strategic expansion will create significant revenue opportunities and strengthen the market's growth trajectory.

Market Challenges

The Gastroparesis market faces challenges due to the complexities of the condition, which includes neurogastric disorders like Neurogastrx's tradipitant, metopimazine, deudomperidone, and metoclopramide. Diabetes, lifestyles factors such as alcohol consumption and tobacco use, and surgical procedures are common triggers. Innovative drugs are in development for symptom management, including Evoke Pharma's FDA-cleared prokinetic agent, and ANI Pharmaceuticals' deudomperidone. Diabetic gastroparesis cases are prevalent in hospitals, requiring specialized care. GI symptoms like nausea, vomiting, abdominal discomfort, and nutrient absorption complications hinder quality of life. Autonomic neuropathy, acute cholecystitis, and acute pancreatitis are associated conditions. Erythromycin and antiemetics like Reglan are commonly used, but clinical trials continue for new treatments. PubMed Central reports on the latest research, including studies on enteral nutrition and feeding intolerance.

Regulatory authorities, such as the US FDA and the EMA, closely monitor and regulate the development and approval process of gastroparesis drugs. Safety, efficacy, pharmacological data, pharmacodynamic effects, and drug interactions are key factors assessed during this process. Failure to meet these criteria may result in a complete response letter (CRL) or rejection. Applicants receiving a CRL must provide additional data to address regulatory concerns. Strict regulations ensure the highest standards of drug sterility and consistency.

Segment Overview

This gastroparesis drugs market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Drug Class 1.1 Prokinetic agents

1.2 Antiemetics

1.3 Botulinum toxin injection Disease Type 2.1 Idiopathic gastroparesis

2.2 Diabetic gastroparesis

2.3 Post-surgical gastroparesis Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Prokinetic agents- Prokinetic drugs play a significant role in managing gastroparesis, a condition characterized by delayed stomach emptying. These medications, such as metoclopramide and domperidone, are popular due to their ability to address the fundamental cause of the condition. While not all prokinetic agents produce a corresponding improvement in stomach emptying, they are effective in alleviating symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and early satiety. Other recent drugs, including ghrelin, motilin, 5-HT4 receptor agonists, and dopamine receptor agonists, are being studied for their potential in gastroparesis treatment. The use of prokinetic agents for symptoms like constipation, caused by decreased motility in the distal GI tract, also increases their demand and drives market growth during the forecast period. Ani Pharmaceuticals offers Reglan, a metoclopramide formulation, for gastroparesis treatment in the US.

Research Analysis

Gastroparesis is a chronic condition characterized by delayed emptying of the stomach, leading to various digestive disruptions such as nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Neurogastrx's tradipitant is a promising new drug for gastroparesis treatment, while metopimazine, deudomperidone, and metoclopramide are common antiemetics used for symptom management. Evoke Pharma and ANI Pharmaceuticals are among the companies involved in gastroparesis drug development. Diabetes, lifestyles including alcohol consumption and tobacco use, and certain medications like Erythromcin can trigger gastroparesis. Innovative drugs under clinical trials aim to address the underlying causes and improve patient outcomes. However, these drugs may carry risks such as liver injury, GI bleeding, acute cholecystitis, and acute pancreatitis. Antiemetics like Reglan have been linked to Tardive Dyskinesia, a serious side effect. Clinical trials are ongoing to evaluate the safety and efficacy of new treatments for gastroparesis.

Market Research Overview

Gastroparesis is a digestive disorder characterized by delayed emptying of the stomach. Neurogastrx's tradipitant is a promising innovative drug under development for gastroparesis treatment. Other prokinetic agents like metopimazine, deudomperidone, and metoclopramide are commonly used for symptom management. Evoke Pharma and ANI Pharmaceuticals are among the companies involved in gastroparesis drug development. Diabetes, lifestyles (alcohol consumption, tobacco use), and certain medications can trigger gastroparesis. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, abdominal discomfort, and nutrient absorption complications. Diabetic gastroparesis is a common complication in diabetic cases. Hospitals and specialized care centers offer surgical interventions for severe cases, including FDA-cleared procedures. PubMed Central hosts numerous studies on gastroparesis, its causes, and potential treatments. Other conditions like Acute cholecystitis and Acute pancreatitis can also cause gastroparesis. Antiemetics like Erythromycin and Reglan are sometimes used to manage symptoms. Clinical trials are ongoing to explore new treatment options. Autonomic neuropathy is a potential cause of gastroparesis. Prokinetic agents help promote stomach contractions and hinder hindering digestion. Enteral nutrition and feeding intolerance are common complications.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Drug Class

Prokinetic Agents



Antiemetics



Botulinum Toxin Injection

Disease Type

Idiopathic Gastroparesis



Diabetic Gastroparesis



Post-surgical Gastroparesis

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

