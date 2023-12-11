Gastroparesis Drugs Market to grow by USD 1.42 billion from 2023 to 2028; North America to account for 37% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gastroparesis drugs market is expected to grow by USD 1.42 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.69% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by drug class (prokinetic agents, antiemetics, and botulinum toxin injection), disease type (idiopathic gastroparesis, diabetic gastroparesis, and post-surgical gastroparesis), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America accounts for 37% of the market growth during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of diabetes in North America is fueling market growth in the region. The US, Canada, and Mexico are some of the main regions which are having higher proportions of diabetes in North America. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth in North America. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read the Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gastroparesis Drugs Market 2024-2028

Company Profile:

Abbott Laboratories, Cabbie Inc., Eclipse Therapeutics, NAÏF Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cadillac Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Elisa Co. Ltd., Evoke Parma Inc., Blacksmith PC, Pica Laboratories Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Nektonic PC, Osaka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Process Pharmaceuticals Inc., Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., Tanked Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Heaven Biopharma Inc., Vandal Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Interrogator Inc.

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers gastroparesis drug such as Anton OD and Anton.

Gastroparesis Drugs Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market growth of prokinetic agents segment is significant during the forecast period. There is an increasing adoption of this segment as it aids in addressing the underlying problem of delayed stomach emptying in patients with gastroparesis. Furthermore, this segment addresses the fundamental astrophysical that characterizes gastroparesis, these medications are popularly used in their treatment. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Gastroparesis Drugs Market: Driver & Trend:

The rising global burden of diabetes drives the market growth. There is a rapid increase in the global; burden of diabetes. For example, in 2021, approximately 537 million adults aged 20-79 years had diabetes. In addition, the growing prevalence of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes increases the chances of gastroparesis significantly. In addition, obesity, smoking, a sedentary lifestyle, and growing urbanization.are fuelling diabetes. Hence, such factors drive the market growth.

Increasing prevalence of gastroparesis

Increasing awareness about gastroparesis

What are the key data covered in this gastroparesis drugs market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gastroparesis drugs market between 2023 and 2028.

Precise estimation of the gastroparesis drugs market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the gastroparesis drugs market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gastroparesis drugs market vendors.

