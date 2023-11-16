Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Outsourcing Market worth $2.32 Bn by 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Outsourcing Market- (By Dosage Form (Tablets, Liquid, Microspheres, Capsule, Others)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."



According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Outsourcing Market is valued at US$ 1.26 Bn in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 2.32 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.22% during a forecast period of 2023-2031.

Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Outsourcing Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 1.26 Billion Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 2.32 Billion Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 7.22 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Dosage Form Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico ; France; Italy; Spain; South Korea; South East Asia; Competitive Landscape Catalent, Lonza, Evonik, Colorcon, Quotient Sciences, Aptar Pharma, Aenova Group, Evotec, Vectura Group Ltd., Ashland, Calera Corporation

The gastroretentive drug delivery system represents a novel strategy for drug administration, providing a notable benefit through the extended retention of drugs within the stomach. The phenomenon of longer stomach retention has been observed to positively impact drug bioavailability, creating a promising market that is seeing a growing demand for outsourcing services. The increasing worldwide burden of disease further fuels this trend. It is anticipated that the utilization of advanced formulation technologies would generate novel prospects for the expansion of the market. The field has witnessed significant advancements in developing complex and tailored gastroretentive drug delivery systems (GRDDS), owing to notable developments in polymer science, controlled-release techniques, and bioavailability upgrades. Moreover, the escalating prevalence of gastric-related ailments, including peptic and gastric ulcers, is anticipated to propel the market's overall expansion.

Recent Developments:

In August 2022 , Catalent revealed its intention to purchase Metrics Contract Services for USD 475 million . This strategic move aims to enhance Catalent's promising capabilities and increase its oral development and manufacturing capacity.

List of Prominent Players in the Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Outsourcing Market:

Catalent

Lonza

Evonik

Colorcon

Quotient Sciences

Aptar Pharma

Aenova Group

Evotec

Vectura Group Ltd.

Ashland

Calera Corporation

Others

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The gastroretentive drug delivery system offers sustained drug release and provides a localized dosage form in the stomach and small intestine. The increasing incidence of stomach and small intestine-related disorders will boost market demand. Moreover, the growing global disease burden, combined with the demonstrated effectiveness of gastroretentive drug delivery systems in addressing gastric conditions like peptic ulcers and gastric ulcers, is a significant catalyst for the market's expansion in the foreseeable future. These systems prolong the retention time within the stomach, leading to enhanced drug concentration at the targeted application site. This, in turn, results in improved drug bioavailability and a reduction in the required dosage, driving the growth of the global gastroretentive drug delivery systems market. Additionally, the rising prevalence of H. Pylori infection, responsible for gastritis, gastric cancer, and gastroduodenal ulcer disease, is also expected to contribute to the market's growth.

Challenges:

Strict regulatory requirements and compliance standards in the pharmaceutical industry can pose a significant constraint for outsourcing companies in this market. Meeting these regulatory standards can be time-consuming and expensive. The outsourcing market for gastroretentive drug delivery systems is competitive, with numerous players vying for contracts. This competition can make it challenging to secure contracts and maintain profitability. Ensuring that outsourcing partners have sufficient production capacity and scalability to meet increasing demand can be a constraint, especially during rapid market growth. Protecting intellectual property is a significant concern in outsourcing. Sharing proprietary information with external partners while ensuring it remains confidential is a challenging balance.

Regional Trends:

The North American gastroretentive drug delivery systems outsourcing market is expected to record a major market share. The expansion in this area can be credited to several factors, including the rising incidence of gastric cancer, the efforts made by industry leaders to advance drug delivery methods, and significant investments in research and development, with a particular focus on the United States. Furthermore, the North American healthcare sector's embrace of advanced gastroretentive drug delivery solutions and precise treatment approaches is anticipated to encourage additional growth in the regional market. Besides, Europe had a considerable share of the market. The high prevalence of cancer, the developed pharmaceutical sector, and growing endeavours by important market players are major factors in this region. Additionally, the region's favourable regulatory environment is anticipated to foster regional growth.

Segmentation of Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Outsourcing Market-

By Dosage Form

Tablets

Liquid

Microspheres

Capsule

Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

SOURCE InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd