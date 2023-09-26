Gastroscopes Market to grow by USD 366.84 million from 2022-2027 | North America to account for 40% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gastroscopes market size is expected to grow by USD 366.84 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.85% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by End-user (Hospital, ASCs, and Others), Product (Flexible and Rigid), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. It is a key region for the adoption and use of advanced medical technologies such as gastroscopy because of the presence of well-developed and robust healthcare infrastructures in the US and Canada. North America also is a hub for many well-equipped hospitals, clinics, and gastroenterology centers that perform a large number of endoscopic procedures.Such centers use the endoscope to allow gastroenterologists to perform a wide range of diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. Market vendors like Conmed Corp, Stryker Corp, Johnson, and Johnson Services Inc., and Laborie Medical Technologies Corp in the region also boost the market growth during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gastroscopes Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

Advin Health Care, Arthrex Inc., B.Braun SE, Boston Scientific Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, Conmed Corp., Endomed Systems GmbH, FUJIFILM Corp., HOYA Corp., HUGER Medical Instrument Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, LABORIE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES CORP., Medtronic Plc, Mitra Group, Olympus Corp., Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., dantschke Medizintechnik GmbH and Co. KG

Conmed Corp.: The company offers gastroscope devices such as Biliary and Endoscopic Ultrasound devices.

Gastroscopes Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Segment - The hospital segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hospitals also depend on gastroscopes to perform therapeutic procedures like bleeding ulcers, removing polyps, dilating strictures, and managing other gastrointestinal abnormalities.

Gastroscopes Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver

Increasing incidence of gastrointestinal disorders

Growing aging population

Rising healthcare expenditure worldwide

Increasing incidence of gastrointestinal disorders drives the gastroscopes market. There is a growing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders such as diverticulosis, intestinal diseases, gastrointestinal malignancies, and urinary and fecal problems. The health care system which experiences a threat from such conditions uses endoscopic procedures for their early detection, effective management, and prevention. These instruments also enable healthcare providers to identify abnormalities, perform biopsies, and perform therapeutic interventions. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the gastroscopes market during the forecast period.

Strategic alliances among market vendors are a key trend in the gastroscopes market.

What are the key data covered in this gastroscopes market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gastroscopes market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the gastroscopes market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the gastroscopes market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gastroscopes market vendors.

SOURCE Technavio