GATC Health Announces Forward Stock Split and $500 Million Valuation

News provided by

GATC Health Corp

12 Jul, 2023, 12:52 ET

Incredible growth and validating milestones highlight steep trajectory for AI-powered drug discovery & development company.

IRVINE, Calif., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GATC Health Corp, a technology company advancing drug discovery and disease prediction using artificial intelligence (AI), recently announced a forward (2-for-1) stock split and new valuation of $500 million, doubling the company's previous $250 million valuation. Supporting the move to increase both shares and estimated valuation are a number of significant achievements, highlighted by a 9-drug candidate pipeline created in less than 18 months.

The company is currently offering shares of common stock to accredited individuals and institutions at $5 per share of common stock at a valuation of $500 million. This Reg D, 506c offering follows a forward split of the company's common stock, bringing common shares outstanding to 89 million and fully diluted total to 135.67 million.

The announced stock split doubles the number of shares of common stock, including the common stock underlying all warrants and options. For example, investors who participated in the previous Reg D, 506c round purchased $5 units comprised of one share of common stock, one $5 A Warrant and one $10 B Warrant. Today, that unit includes two shares of common stock, two $2.50 A Warrants and two $5 B Warrants. Effectively, each shareholder now owns twice the number of shares due to the split, and the new valuation doubles the value of each shareholder's equity.

About GATC Health
GATC Health Corp is a technology company revolutionizing disease prediction and drug discovery and development through its transformative AI platform and approach, which de-risks drug pipelines and accelerates new therapies to treat disease with accuracy, efficiency and speed never before achieved in medical science. The company's validated and proprietary Multiomics Advanced Technology™ (MAT) platform simulates human biochemistry's billions of interactions for accurate and rapid disease prediction, novel target identification, and drug discovery and development. GATC envisions the future of medicine now, where health is protected, disease is reversed and every person's unique biology is treated with precision.

SOURCE GATC Health Corp

Also from this source

GATC Health Establishes East Coast Presence at WVU Innovation Corporation

Herbert Boyer, Pioneering Geneticist and Co-founder of Today's Biotech Industry, Joins GATC Health's Board of Advisors

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.