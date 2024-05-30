GATC Health engages Dr. Chad Beyer to head IND-enabling studies for its AI-generated Opioid Use Disorder drug candidate

An addiction medicine expert with more than 30 IND filings and two FDA successes, Dr. Beyer will help to advance GATC compounds to human clinical trials.

IRVINE, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GATC Health Corp , a technology company advancing drug discovery and disease prediction using artificial intelligence (AI), has engaged GATC advisor Dr. Chad Beyer to oversee FDA Investigative New Drug (IND)-enabling studies to advance GATC compounds to human clinical trials.

Dr. Beyer has significant experience in obtaining INDs and the regulatory pathway in the addiction space and he will augment the company's current research to secure FDA approval to enter phase one clinical trials for this AI-generated OUD asset. Dr. Beyer has served as a member of GATC's Board of Advisors since January 2022 and is a pharmaceutical executive with an expertise in addiction medicine and more than two decades of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry.

"The preclinical data from GATC's OUD candidate demonstrates the compound could be a powerful solution to turn around this deady epidemic," said Dr. Beyer. "Through its AI platform, GATC has uncovered multiple targets along with a novel compound that have tested extremely well for effectiveness and safety. I am excited to consult with the team to advance this promising set of medications toward human trials," added Dr. Beyer.

"Chad has served on our advisory board as a valued expert in addiction medicine, with a substantial history in achieving the types of regulatory milestones we are seeking with our OUD asset," said Ian Jenkins, Chief Science Officer at GATC. "Buoyed by the results of our recent animal trials on this drug candidate at University of California, Irvine, we are ready to leverage Chad's extensive drug development expertise to help complete the IND-enabling work for this asset. Once approved, we will be ready to seek a development partner for this exciting new non-opioid approach to combating addiction," added. Mr. Jenkins.

Dr. Beyer has a successful track record of building, leading and working with high-performing cross-functional teams ranging from preclinical to clinical to regulatory to CMC to BD domains. He has worked across the industry from bench scientist to Head of Neurochemistry and has participated in the submission of more than 30 INDs and operationalized more than 10 Phase 1 / Phase 2 studies. Dr. Beyer began his career at Wyeth Pharmaceuticals after completing an internship at the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) and is currently COO at Channavix. He holds a Ph.D. in Pharmacology & Toxicology from LSU Medical Center and an MBA in Pharmaceutical Management from the Rutgers Business School. Notably, Dr. Beyer has authored more than 70 manuscripts, co-edited 2 books, and has served on the Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board of several private companies.

GATC Health Corp is a technology company revolutionizing disease prediction and drug discovery and development through its transformative AI platform and approach, which de-risks drug pipelines and accelerates new therapies to treat disease with accuracy, efficiency and speed never before achieved in medical science. The company's validated and proprietary Multiomics Advanced Technology™ (MAT) platform simulates human biochemistry's billions of interactions for accurate and rapid disease prediction, novel target identification, and drug discovery and development. GATC envisions the future of medicine now, where health is protected, disease is reversed, and every person's unique biology is treated with precision.

