Gate Charity Contributes 920K Lira to Sinemasal Academy, Exceeded 1 Million Lira Goal with User Donations

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gate Charity, a global non-profit organization under the Gate Group, has championed a sizeable philanthropic effort by donating approximately 920,000 Turkish Lira to charity organization Sinemasal Academy to assist children and adolescents while providing sustained backing for the organization. To augment their support, Gate Charity also launched a dedicated donation channel on its platform. The devoted Gate Group user community contributed more than 80,000 Lira to the initiative, propelling the fundraising campaign to surpass its ambitious goal of 1 million Turkish Lira in a mere two days.

Sinemasal Academy, a charity organization committed to helping children and youth in disaster-stricken areas, aims to improve their lives through education and psychological support. The academy serves children and adolescents aged 5-17 living in tent and container cities by offering an after-school education system and six hours of daily outdoor activities. The project includes a 28-week program comprising outdoor film screenings, theatre and concert events for children, mathematics, science, visual arts, sports activities, and outdoor workshops.

"We believe that the advent of blockchain technology and digital assets presents unprecedented opportunities and challenges for charities. Gate Charity is devoted to employing these technologies and assets to address global social issues and benefit more people. We have launched a project donation channel, hoping to raise awareness about these social issues and encourage more contributions. We firmly believe that only through unity can we create a better world."Rae, Deputy CEO of Gate Group said.

The donation from Gate Charity and the additional funds from users will bolster the academy's educational and psychological support programs, reaching more children and young people through the campus. This contribution also highlights Gate Charity and Gate Group's commitment to addressing global social issues. They will continue to support charitable organizations worldwide and leverage blockchain technology and digital assets to create a more positive social impact.

Disclaimer:

All content in this campaign is intended solely for charitable purposes. The provided information is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional advice. This campaign does not represent a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer to use or purchase any services or products. Gate Charity retains the right to interpret this event and all related content. If you have any questions, please email [email protected] .

SOURCE Gate.io