Gate City Bank Offers $50* to Open a FREE Checking Account May 13

FARGO, N.D., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best friends simply make everything better. Why not treat them to better checking? For one day only – Thursday, May 13 – earn $50* simply by opening a new personal or business Gate City Bank checking account or referring a friend to open an account. (Referrals are unlimited!)

Opening an Account is Easy!

Step 1: Stop by any of Gate City Bank's convenient locations, give them a call or open a personal checking account online on May 13 .

When prompted and if applicable, include the name of the person who referred you. Step 3: Earn $50!*

Enjoy the FREEs with a Gate City Bank Checking Account, Including:

FREE ATMs Worldwide: Unlimited automatic ATM fee refunds.

(Gate City Bank has saved customers $43 million in ATM fees.)

FREE Mobile Deposit: Use the Bank's mobile app to deposit checks hassle-free.

Use the Bank's mobile app to deposit checks hassle-free. FREE 3 Debit Card Rewards: Earn points on every purchase.

Earn points on every purchase. FREE2 Online and Mobile Banking: Easily manage money on the go.

Don't miss out on $50* from Gate City Bank on May 13! Visit GateCity.Bank/5050 to learn more.

About Gate City Bank

A $2.8 billion mutual bank founded in 1923, Gate City Bank is the region's leading financial institution, as well as the #1 mortgage lender in North Dakota. The Bank employs more than 735 team members at 43 locations in 22 communities across North Dakota and central Minnesota. The Bank believes in creating a better way of life for customers, communities and team members, and it has contributed $30.6 million in philanthropic giving and 250,000 hours of team volunteerism since 2003. Additionally, Gate City Bank has been named one of the "50 Best Places to Work" seven years in a row by Prairie Business magazine.

*Offer valid on May 13, 2021. Not valid with any other offers. $50 will be deposited into the new customer's account by July 13, 2021, and the referrer will receive $50 in their current Gate City Bank checking account by July 13, 2021. Account must be open and maintain a positive balance to receive the credit. New customer must be a first-time Gate City Bank personal or business checking customer and will receive a 1099-INT form for the $50 deposited to the new account. $50 minimum deposit to open, and $50 bonus does not count toward minimum deposit. Referrer will be sent a 1099-MISC form if they receive $600 or more in referral bonuses in a calendar year.



2Internet service and mobile carrier provider fees may apply.

3Recipient must be enrolled in uChoose Rewards® to earn points.

Dain Sullivan, Senior Content Strategist

[email protected]

701-551-8208



SOURCE Gate City Bank

