Gate City Bank Treasury Management Consultants Bring Hometown, Community-First Touch to Business Banking

FARGO, N.D., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Establishing a local and customized treasury management strategy is proving to be more crucial than ever for businesses of all sizes, especially those looking to drive both short- and long-term growth. Partnering with the right financial institution is the first step toward success – with knowledgeable, experienced and community-focused experts being key.

Better Service – For a Better Way of Life.®

In today's fast-paced business world, where simplifying cash flow and improving the bottom line are top priorities for any venture, there's no better team to work with than the treasury management consultants at Gate City Bank.

"At Gate City Bank, we're proud to provide treasury management solutions that create a better way of life for business customers boldly pursuing their vision," said Chris Lee, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. "Every business is unique, which is why our consultants invest the time and care necessary to get to know them, so we can deliver customization that leads to growth."

Additionally, Gate City Bank's treasury management consultants stand out in the industry because they're part of an incredible culture that thrives on philanthropic giving. Team members are invested in the communities where they live and work, generously offering support through paid volunteer time and charitable contributions.

Contact Gate City Bank today to chat with a helpful treasury management consultant – and start streamlining operations, increasing profits, mitigating risk and maximizing efficiency.

About Gate City Bank.

A $3.4 billion mutual bank founded in 1923, Gate City Bank is the region's leading financial institution and the #1 mortgage lender in North Dakota. Celebrating its 100th year in 2023, the bank employs more than 770 team members at 44 locations in 23 communities across North Dakota and central Minnesota. The bank believes in creating a better way of life for customers, communities and team members, and it has contributed $36.6 million in philanthropic giving and more than 285,000 volunteer hours since 2003.

Additionally, for the third consecutive year, Gate City Bank has ranked in the top four of Forbes' World's Best Banks list, claiming the #4 spot in the U.S. for 2023. It has received a five-star rating from BauerFinancial for the past 27 years, and has been named one of the "50 Best Places to Work" 10 years in a row by Prairie Business magazine.

