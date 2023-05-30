Gate Group Announces Appointment of Kevin Lee as Chief Executive Officer of Gate.HK

HONG KONG, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gate Group, a leading provider of virtual asset services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Lee as the Chief Executive Officer of Gate.HK, the Hong Kong virtual asset exchange. Kevin brings extensive expertise in virtual assets and algorithmic trading, making him the ideal candidate to lead Gate.HK into the next phase of its growth.

With over 17 years of experience in the Asia-Pacific region, Kevin has established himself as an early adopter and thought leader in the virtual asset industry. He has actively participated in the virtual asset space since 2014 and served as the Head of Sales Trading at the first-ever SFC-licensed virtual asset trading platform in Hong Kong.

Prior to joining Gate.HK, Kevin held prominent positions with renowned financial institutions, including BNP Paribas, Macquarie Group, and JPMorgan Chase. His expertise in algorithmic trading, financial products, and his experience in fostering innovation align perfectly with Gate Group's vision for Gate.HK.

Dr. Lin Han, Founder and CEO of Gate Group, expressed his excitement about the appointment, stating, "We are excited to have Kevin Lee join Gate Group as the Chief Executive Officer of Gate.HK. Kevin's expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to advance our presence in the virtual asset space, ensuring the delivery of cutting-edge services to our growing user base."

The appointment of Kevin as CEO comes at an exciting time for Gate Group, as it unveils its latest virtual asset trading platform, Gate.HK. This platform is designed to provide high-quality virtual asset services to users, offering virtual asset deposits, withdrawals, and spot trading on popular assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC).

Commenting on his appointment, Kevin said: "I am honored to join Gate.HK and be part of their vision. In the future, our goal is to introduce a diverse range of trading services, tailoring each new product and service to meet the needs of users and the regulatory requirements in Hong Kong. "

Earlier this year, Gate Group had already initiated preparations for its application for licensing with the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), underscoring its commitment to legal compliance and the provision of safe and trustworthy services to its clients. In 2022, Gate Group obtained the Trust and Corporate Service Provider (TCSP) license in Hong Kong, further solidifying it's dedication to regulatory compliance.

SOURCE Gate.io