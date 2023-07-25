Gate OTC Introduces Enhanced On/Off Ramp Service, Ensuring Secure and User-Friendly Service

VALLETTA, Malta, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gate.io, a world-leading cryptocurrency exchange platform, is delighted to announce the launch of its upgraded Gate OTC on/off ramp service, offering superior security and convenience for fiat-to-cryptocurrency conversions. This significant upgrade is designed to facilitate a more seamless trading experience for the institutional and high-net-worth clients.

Key Features of the Enhanced Gate OTC On/Off Ramp Service:

Online USD Transactions: High-net-worth clients and institutional users can now engage in efficient and seamless USD trading through our intuitive online platform (for transactions over $200,000 ). Multi-Currencies On/Off Ramp Available Offline: Gate OTC now supports multiple mainstream fiat currencies in offline transactions, including EUR, GBP, HKD, SGD, and AUD, among others, meeting the diverse needs of users. Compliance and Fund Security: Gate OTC has earned compliance licenses in Lithuania , providing a lawful and authorized pathway for fiat transactions. The collaborations with top-tier banks in Singapore ensure secure, legal, and timely transactions, protecting users' funds at all times. Competitive Rates: Gate OTC offers competitive pricing, promising users an affordable and value-driven trading experience. Enjoy advantageous rates for on/off ramp operations and get the most out of every transaction. Enhanced User Experience: The upgraded Gate OTC offers an optimized user interface and streamlined design for effortless operations, enhancing the overall user experience.

The introduction of this on/off ramp service marks a pivotal milestone in Gate.io's fiat-to-cryptocurrency exchange operations. Gate Connect facilitates one-click exchanges for users with smaller transaction requirements, while high-net-worth clients and institutions can take advantage of a secure, discounted, and convenient currency exchange solution through the Gate OTC service.

Gate.io remains dedicated to delivering superior products and services, continually innovating to address the evolving needs of users. The upgraded Gate OTC is set to offer users a more efficient, secure, and user-friendly trading journey. For any inquiries or additional information, please contact the dedicated customer service team.

Contact Gate OTC:

Website: https://www.gate.io/otc

Email: [email protected]

Telegram: @Gate_OTC

SOURCE Gate.io