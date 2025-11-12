Gate Sentry Eliminates Access Control Hardware by Introducing a VirtualKeypad

Gate Sentry's new Sentry Solo solution replaces hardware-dependent access devices with a mobile-first platform, simplifying access management and eliminating initial capital investments and the ongoing service expense of on-premise hardware.

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gate Sentry, a leading access control and visitor management company, today announced the launch of Sentry Solo, a new mobile-first approach to property access. Rather than installing and maintaining physical keypads, callboxes, card readers, or kiosks at any entry point, Sentry Solo reverse-engineers access and shifts the technology from on-premise hardware to smartphone entry through its VirtualKeypad.

Minimize hardware, maximize flexibility. A modern, mobile-first approach to access control. Post this Courier scans a SentrySign QR code to launch the VirtualKeypad for mobile-first entry.

By moving access control away from hardware-dependent systems and into a secure mobile session, properties can reduce maintenance, standardize access workflows, and scale across multiple sites without expanding physical infrastructure. The result is a more reliable, flexible, and cost-efficient access control solution suitable for gated communities, multifamily housing, self-storage facilities, commercial campuses, industrial sites, warehousing, and more.

"The only revolution in the last 60 years in keypad access technology is a touch screen," said Michael Rendon, CEO of Gate Sentry. "If you can open your car door with a smartphone, why can't you control any access using mobile technology? With our VirtualKeypad, properties of all types can eliminate significant capital investments in old hardware technology, and provide a mobile access experience for all users at a fraction of the cost. The keypad now lives on the smartphone, providing a significant reduction in CAPEX and a momentous increase in ROI for all our clients."

Proven Reduction in Service Overhead

Properties deploying Sentry Solo report a complete elimination of hardware–related service calls. With no physical hardware to repair or replace, properties avoid issues caused by worn components, vandalism, environmental exposure, and mechanical breakdowns. Operations teams can redirect time and budget away from recurring maintenance toward higher-value operational priorities.

Sentry Solo centralizes access control across multiple dispersed properties within a single cloud-based portal, allowing administrators to manage every site with one dashboard. Teams can add or remove users, update permissions, and adjust access rules remotely and in real time, without the need for hardware changes or additions. The result is simplified oversight and consistent enforcement of access policies across the entire portfolio.

The platform also includes VirtualKey, enabling approved internal users to open gates and doors directly from a mobile app. If code-based access is preferred for visitors, contractors, or deliveries, the VirtualKeypad provides the same familiar entry process, without the physical hardware. Together, these tools create a unified and reliable access experience for both internal users and external guests, while keeping full operational control in one place.

"Once we removed physical access hardware from the equation, everything became more reliable and more predictable," said a Portfolio Manager, who oversees a multi-site warehouse property portfolio. "Our workflows are now consistent across sites, and we spend significantly less time managing access hardware."

Deployment Without Disruption

Sentry Solo is designed to work with the systems clients already have in place. A SentrySign is mounted at any entry point designated for guest access, and a compact Sentry Solo device connects to existing gate operators and door controllers. No trenching, construction, or equipment replacement is required, allowing properties to modernize access control rapidly without operational downtime.

About Gate Sentry

Gate Sentry, a Sentry Access company, develops mobile-first access control and visitor management solutions that eliminate hardware dependencies and streamline access. By shifting the access control technology to the visitor's mobile device, Gate Sentry provides clients with the latest access management technology that eliminates significant investment in on-premise hardware and increases ROI.

Media Contact

[email protected]

(800) 975-5971

