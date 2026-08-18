Gate Sentry Transforms Visitor Management with Visitor Self-Registration

New mobile-first feature puts registration directly in the visitor's hands, allowing them to complete required information before arrival to reduce data entry and create faster, more secure access.

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gate Sentry, a leading provider of hardware-free access control and visitor management solutions, today announced Visitor Self-Registration, a new feature that allows visitors to complete required registration from their phone before arriving at the property being visited.

Gate Sentry moves visitor registration before arrival for faster, more secure entry. Post this Visitor completes Gate Sentry’s Visitor Self-Registration process from their phone before arrival.

Properties and facilities of all types need accurate visitor information to manage secure access, but getting that information has long created operational challenges. At entrances with on-site security, security teams must collect visitor identification, vehicle details, and other required information as visitors arrive, slowing check-in and creating bottlenecks during busy periods. At unmanned entrances, the responsibility often falls on outdated and unreliable camera technology to track vehicle data, which can result in incomplete or inaccurate records.

With Gate Sentry's Visitor Self-Registration, the check-in process begins before arrival. When a user adds their visitor, a secure link is sent by text or email, allowing the visitor to complete the property's required registration information, including document uploads, identification, vehicle information, or even required signatures. The information comes directly from the visitor, reducing the need for security, users, or administrators to collect and enter it on their behalf. For the visitor, there is no app to download and no account to create.

At entrances with on-site security, completing registration ahead of time allows security staff to focus on verifying the information rather than collecting and entering every detail at arrival, helping visitors move through check-in faster. At unmanned entrances, required information can be completed before access is provided, giving properties a more complete visitor record without relying on outdated technology to attempt to capture the information.

Each Gate Sentry client decides exactly what it needs from its visitors, from identification and vehicle details to document signatures and policy acknowledgments. Once the visitor submits the required information, the scheduled visit is automatically approved, and the data is connected and available for review before and after arrival.

Registration happens before arrival. Visitor entry begins with the information already in place.

"At Gate Sentry, we're continually identifying ways to make every visitor's entry faster, easier, and more secure," said Michael Rendon, CEO of Gate Sentry. "Visitor Self-Registration takes a process that traditionally bottlenecks at the point of entry and moves it to where it makes more sense: before the visitor even arrives. By the time the visitor reaches the property, the required information is already in place, creating a faster, more streamlined entry process, whether the property has on-site security or unmanned gated access control."

Built for Different Visitor Workflows

Gate Sentry's Visitor Self-Registration is customizable based on how each property manages guests, contractors, vendors, and other visitors.

Gated communities can require identification and vehicle details from guests. Commercial and industrial facilities can require documentation, signatures, and policy acknowledgments from contractors and vendors. Multifamily properties, private clubs, resorts, and other controlled-access properties can customize registration around their specific visitor policies and security requirements.

About Gate Sentry

Gate Sentry, a Sentry Access company, develops mobile-first access control and visitor management solutions that simplify and secure how clients manage access. Gate Sentry is revolutionizing access control with its Mobile-Forward access strategy, providing hardware-free, mobile-based access management solutions that eliminate the need for any and all traditional, aging on-site hardware and streamlines access control to a single, scalable, mobile-based platform.

SOURCE Gate Sentry