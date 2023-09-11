Gate Web3 Announces Participation in Token2049 Singapore

PANAMA CITY, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gate Web3, the web3 division of the renowned Gate.io platform, is delighted to announce its participation in Token2049 Singapore, underscoring its dedication to fostering innovation within the Asian blockchain industry.

Token2049 Singapore, scheduled for September 13-14, 2023, has always been a linchpin for Asia's blockchain and cryptocurrency community. This event is a cauldron of innovation, gathering global leaders, pioneering projects, investors, and tech aficionados to dive deep into the latest technologies, industry advancements, and prevailing trends.

"Gate.io has always championed the cause of innovation in blockchain. Joining Token2049 under the Gate Web3 banner is a testament to this commitment," remarked Dr. Li Han, Founder and CEO of Gate.io.

Attendees are welcome to explore Gate Web3 ecosystem at Token2049. More than a display – Gate Web3 is also brining an experience to showcasing its strides and achievements in sculpting the blockchain world.

The experience is further enriched with side events such as the 'C-Suite & VIP Whiskey Night', co-hosted with partners Fireblocks and LTP. This exclusive evening is tailor-made for industry executives, fostering partnerships, sharing updates, and kindling meaningful discussions to spur the sector's growth.

The 'Gate Web3's Night of the Future' event promises another immersive experience. Through in-depth presentations and dialogues, attendees will gain insights into Gate Web3's vision, growth trajectory, and prospects in the burgeoning blockchain domain.

"We're not just attending Token2049 – we're embracing it, championing it, and looking forward to robust engagements with global blockchain luminaries," Dr Han continued. "Our unwavering spirit of openness and innovation drives us, and we're excited about the momentum this event brings to the blockchain sector."

Gate Web3 extends its heartfelt gratitude to its community and users for their steadfast support and enthusiasm.

