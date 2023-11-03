Gate Web3 Startup Announces Exciting New Project Listing: TokoQrt

PANAMA CITY, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gate Web3 Startup is excited to announce listing a new airdrop: TokoQrt, a rising name in blockchain. The special TokoQrt airdrop starts on November 3rd, 2023, at 08:00 (UTC) and ends on November 10th, 2023, at 08:00 (UTC).

TokoQrt's approach is both innovative and progressive. With their unique offerings and dedication to advancing Web3 solutions, TokoQrt seamlessly integrates cutting-edge blockchain technologies, aiming to redefine how users and developers interact within the decentralized web. Guided by a team of experienced blockchain developers and strategists, TokoQrt seeks to usher in a new age of decentralized applications and solutions. This synergy with Gate Web3 offers users a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be at the forefront of this transformative journey.

For those eager to take part in the upcoming airdrop, simply ensure that the total value of EVM-chain assets in your Web3 wallet exceeds $100 USD equivalent. Once this criterion is met, users can join the airdrop without any cost.

Discover the future with Gate Web3

Gate Web3 Startup unlocks free initial and non-initial airdrops from cutting-edge Web3 projects, easily accessible through self-custody wallets in the Web3 section of Gate.io. Beyond the Startup platform, Gate Web3 offers comprehensive tools for decentralized Internet engagement, including the Gate Web3 Wallet, single/cross-chain swaps, perpetual futures, NFT marketplace, staking, DApps, and airdrop aggregators.

