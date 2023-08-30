Gate Web3 Startup to Feature 5 More Free Token Airdrops by Mid-September

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gate Web3 Startup, the new launchpad component of Gate.io's platform for self-custody users, has featured its fourth free token airdrop Wanderer for newly launched Web3 projects. With the platform's quick adoption, several other projects have lined up their initial and non-initial airdrops, with five more already announced.

Gate Web3 Startup is currently featuring Parkour World until Sept 1, which was launched to advance the combination of the blockchain industry with the AI industry and to accelerate the building of Web3 gaming network. The project has already exceeded its subscription goal within days of opening. It is expected to follow the path of previous Gate Web3 Startup airdrops.

The most recent initial token airdrop was Space Mavericks, an NFT-based real-time multiplayer game with a unique MOBA-like playstyle. The token launch exceeded its subscription goal, reaching over 11,000%. The next free initial airdrop will be DeDudes from September 13 to 19. DeDudes is a humorous and engaging NFT collection aimed at community-building through digital ownership rights, social media, and exclusives.

Gate Web3 Startup Project Timeline Date Project Name Introduction Category Aug.23

-

Aug.27 Wanderer An NFT-based roguelike

survival game, a first of its kind

in the Web3 space. Non-Initial Aug.28

- Sept.1 Parkour World A PC sports game where

players run parkour in the virtual

world, collect rewards and

upgrade their gear. Non-Initial Aug.30

- Sept.3 Baseland A decentralized lending platform

on BASE Chain that empowers

users to access flexible and

transparent borrowing and

lending services within the DeFi

ecosystem. Non-Initial Sept.6 -

Sept.9 TypeIt The world's first-ever Web3

keyboard and type-to-earn

experience covering SocialFi,

GameFi, the creator economy,

and encrypted messaging. Non-Initial Sept.11

-

Sept.15 Cassava Africa's Web3 Platform for

Entertainment, Rewards and

Games. Non-Initial Sept.13

-

Sept.17 DeDudes A humorous and engaging NFT

collection aimed at community-

building through digital

ownership rights, social media,

and exclusives. Initial

Aimed at providing self-custody crypto users with a place to find free airdrops for high-quality and innovative Web3 projects, Gate Web3 Startup regularly hosts free token airdrops for non-initial and initial project launches. The platform is a hub for builders to connect with early adopters of their decentralized Web3 projects. Complementing Web3 Startup is Gate Web3's Airdrop Blitz, an airdrop aggregation platform that allows users to discover ongoing and upcoming airdrops from across the web, providing all the information needed to participate in each one.

