Gate Web3 Startup to Feature 5 More Free Token Airdrops by Mid-September

News provided by

Gate.io

30 Aug, 2023, 04:20 ET

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gate Web3 Startup, the new launchpad component of Gate.io's platform for self-custody users, has featured its fourth free token airdrop Wanderer for newly launched Web3 projects. With the platform's quick adoption, several other projects have lined up their initial and non-initial airdrops, with five more already announced.

Gate Web3 Startup is currently featuring Parkour World until Sept 1, which was launched to advance the combination of the blockchain industry with the AI industry and to accelerate the building of Web3 gaming network. The project has already exceeded its subscription goal within days of opening. It is expected to follow the path of previous Gate Web3 Startup airdrops.

The most recent initial token airdrop was Space Mavericks, an NFT-based real-time multiplayer game with a unique MOBA-like playstyle. The token launch exceeded its subscription goal, reaching over 11,000%. The next free initial airdrop will be DeDudes from September 13 to 19. DeDudes is a humorous and engaging NFT collection aimed at community-building through digital ownership rights, social media, and exclusives.

Gate Web3 Startup Project Timeline

Date

Project Name

Introduction

Category

Aug.23
-
Aug.27

Wanderer

An NFT-based roguelike
survival game, a first of its kind
in the Web3 space.

Non-Initial

Aug.28
- Sept.1

Parkour World

A PC sports game where
players run parkour in the virtual
world, collect rewards and
upgrade their gear.

Non-Initial

Aug.30
- Sept.3

Baseland

A decentralized lending platform
on BASE Chain that empowers
users to access flexible and
transparent borrowing and
lending services within the DeFi
ecosystem.

Non-Initial

Sept.6 -
Sept.9

TypeIt

The world's first-ever Web3
keyboard and type-to-earn
experience covering SocialFi,
GameFi, the creator economy,
and encrypted messaging.

Non-Initial

Sept.11
-
Sept.15

Cassava

Africa's Web3 Platform for
Entertainment, Rewards and
Games.

Non-Initial

Sept.13
-
Sept.17

DeDudes

A humorous and engaging NFT
collection aimed at community-
building through digital
ownership rights, social media,
and exclusives.

Initial

Aimed at providing self-custody crypto users with a place to find free airdrops for high-quality and innovative Web3 projects, Gate Web3 Startup regularly hosts free token airdrops for non-initial and initial project launches. The platform is a hub for builders to connect with early adopters of their decentralized Web3 projects. Complementing Web3 Startup is Gate Web3's Airdrop Blitz, an airdrop aggregation platform that allows users to discover ongoing and upcoming airdrops from across the web, providing all the information needed to participate in each one.

SOURCE Gate.io

Also from this source

Gate.io Web3 Announces Sponsorship for Coinfest Asia 2023

$5M Max Prize Pool Offered in WCTC S5 Competition on Gate.io

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.