Gate Web3 Wallet: A Secure Tool for Connecting to Web3

News provided by

Gate.io

08 Nov, 2023, 07:07 ET

PANAMA CITY, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gate.io, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 innovator, has announced an invitation to crypto users to learn about and experience the Gate Web3 Wallet.

Developed by Gate.io, the Gate Web3 Wallet is a non-custodial multi-chain wallet that provides users with secure and fully-featured tools to access Web3 anytime, anywhere. The unique feature of Gate Web3 wallet is its excellent multi-chain support, which enables users to easily manage assets on different chains and seamlessly switch from one chain to another.

Gate Web3 Wallet Features

  • Convenience: Gate Web3 wallet provides convenient asset storage and management functions, including top-ups, withdrawals, and on-chain transfers. Users can complete various operations in one application, simplifying the Web3 experience.
  • One-Stop: With just one Gate Web3 Wallet, users can experience the entire Web3 world without complex KYC verification or unnecessary tasks, significantly reducing barriers to entering Web3.
  • Multi-Platform: Gate Web3 Wallet supports multiple platforms and devices, including web, mobile, and browser extensions, which means users can access and use their wallet from any device, anytime, anywhere.
  • Multi-Chain: Supports most mainstream chains, such as Ethereum, GateChain EVM, Optimism, Cronos, BNB Smart Chain, Ethereum Classic, Heco, Polygon, OKTC, and more, covering over 30 chains and 1,000 tokens, ensuring users can manage a diverse range of digital assets.
  • Multi-Account: Users can easily create and manage multiple non-custodial wallet accounts. Seamlessly switch between accounts as you navigate decentralized apps.
  • Cloud Backup: Users can choose to back up multiple accounts using Gate Web3 Wallet's robust and secure cloud backup function. When users change devices, they can enter the cloud backup password to restore all data easily.
  • Security: The app utilizes top-grade encryption and passwords to protect app data and access. Additionally, if using cloud backup, then multi-factor authentication and other comprehensive security measures protect users from loss of assets.
  • Built-in Dapp Browser and NFT Store: The wallet features a built-in Dapp Browser and NFT Store, allowing users to experience a variety of innovative Dapps as well as participate in the NFT market.
  • Innovative Features: Gate Web3 Wallet provides seamless access to various innovative blockchain-based activities, including earning opportunities, initial and non-initial airdrops, cross-chain swaps and transfers, and more, providing maximum opportunities to participate in Web3.

Gate Web3 Wallet is highly versatile and stands out for its top-notch security, multi-chain support, innovative features, and excellent user experience. Whether users are a beginner or experienced in the blockchain space, Gate Web3 Wallet is the perfect tool to connect them with Web3. Using the Gate Web3 Wallet, anyone can experience the infinite possibilities of the decentralized web.

For more information about Gate Web3 Wallet, please visit the Gate Web3 website.

SOURCE Gate.io

Also from this source

Gate Web3 Startup Announces Exciting New Project Listing: TokoQrt

Gate Web3 Startup Announces Exciting New Project Listing: TokoQrt

Gate Web3 Startup is excited to announce listing a new airdrop: TokoQrt, a rising name in blockchain. The special TokoQrt airdrop starts on November...
Gate Web3 Wallet Integrates with Plexus and 3 Other Innovative Platforms

Gate Web3 Wallet Integrates with Plexus and 3 Other Innovative Platforms

Gate Web3 Wallet, the non-custodial multi-chain wallet developed by Gate.io, has recently integrated with four innovative platforms – Plexus, Eskrow, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.