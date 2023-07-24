Gate2Chain Announce MINTA is Live

News provided by

Gate2Chain

24 Jul, 2023, 10:22 ET

Gate2Chain unveils a groundbreaking marketplace empowering creators

LONDON, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gate2Chain (G2C), the leading enterprise-grade Web3 solution builder, proudly announces the official launch of Minta 1.0, a revolutionary marketplace and social network designed to empower creators and transform the way goods and services are monetized.

Minta enables creators to unlock new streams of revenue by tokenizing their products, granting them full control over distribution through direct sales, auctions, and royalties. The platform's vision is to become the go-to platform for creators, offering them the best tools to manage and monetize their offerings while ensuring fair trade practices.

"Our mission is to empower creators, allowing them to control the lifetime of their products and services while earning more from their passion," said Bart Olivares, CEO of Gate2Chain.

Operating under a distinct P2P business model, Minta's primary clients, known as "minters," consist of musicians, artists, clubs, designers, and top-quality suppliers, ensuring a diverse and captivating range of offerings. With a minimal fee of just 2% per sale, Minta provides creators with a cost-effective alternative to traditional marketplaces.

Christen Ager-Hanssen, CEO of nChain commented, "Together with Gate2Chain, our vision is clear - to enable the creator economy and revolutionize the way goods and services are monetized. With Minta, creators can tokenize their products on a Web3 platform, ushering in a new era of ownership and royalties."

Minters on Minta can define their own distribution rules, earn royalties on resales, participate in auditable auctions, and even contribute to charitable causes. The platform harnesses the powerful capabilities of the BSV blockchain to facilitate features like minting, product tracking, royalty management, and transparent auctions.

G2C's commitment to user convenience ensures that Minta offers a user-friendly experience, sparing users from the complexities typically associated with blockchain operations. All transactions on Minta are conducted in fiat currencies (USD, EUR, GBP), allowing seamless integration with traditional payment systems while adhering to regulatory compliance.

Explore the limitless possibilities of Minta's new marketplace at www.minta.com. For additional information, please refer to the FAQ section on the website or reach out to the dedicated Minta Angels for assistance.

Contact Information:

Haris Khan
[email protected],
+44 (0)7503 581 563

Email: [email protected]
Website: www.gate2chain.com

About Gate2Chain (G2C):

G2C is a leading enterprise-grade Web3 solution builder, driving innovation and empowering businesses through blockchain technology. With a dedication to creating user-friendly and secure platforms G2C aims to reshape industries.

SOURCE Gate2Chain

