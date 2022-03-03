Gate2Chain becomes Platinum Sponsor of BSV Global Blockchain Convention, Grand Hyatt, Dubai

LONDON and DUBAI, UAE, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gate2Chain is announced as the latest addition to the sponsors' roster, alongside presenting sponsor Ayre Ventures, for the BSV Global Blockchain Convention (previously known as the CoinGeek Conference) taking place in May this year. Gate2Chain allows clients to connect new or existing apps, websites, games or any other system to the BSV Blockchain.

Tickets are also now on sale for the latest installment of the ever-growing series of Conferences focusing on the BSV blockchain, the world's largest public blockchain by all major utility metrics; data storage and daily transaction volume, scaling ability and average block size. Limited time Early Bird tickets are priced at US$300 for the full conference or $150 for a day ticket with VIP tickets at US$1000.

As an added incentive to the BSV ecosystem, users of fellow Convention partner, TonicPow, can earn 10% of the purchase value, in BSV, to their chosen wallet. Focusing, as always, on the utility and "usability" of Blockchain technology, the BSV Global Blockchain Convention (#GBC2022) will bring together brilliant thinkers, tech industry leaders, product launches and major announcements during the convention. The event, hosted by Bitcoin Association for BSV's Founding President Jimmy Nguyen, will feature a wide range of experts including Dr Mohamed Al Hemairy, Head of Technology Transfer Office of the University of Sharjah; Latif Ladid, Chair of 5G World Alliance; Dr Zayed Al Hemairy, Principal Engineer, Ministry of Community Development UAE; and Robert Rice, Founder & CEO of Transmira Omniscape – an immersive reality blockchain business that won an award for the top 3 innovations featured at CES Las Vegas 2022.

Key industry leaders will attend to share how they are utilising BSV, their future visions for the blockchain and the new products, services and ventures that will shape the landscape going forward.

Previously taking in Hong Kong, New York and London (both twice), Toronto, Seoul and Zurich, these BSV events continue to be backed by Ayre Ventures and produced in partnership, and extensively covered and streamed by CoinGeek.

The BSV chain continues to show exponential growth (currently handling over 2,000,000 transactions a day) with a diverse range of businesses now building on the set-in-stone, underlying protocol.

The BSV Enterprise Blockchain can handle almost limitless amounts of data, all immutably stored and at a very low cost. Unlike the tech behind the likes of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, with applications built on the BSV Blockchain where the user keeps their data and can even earn from it as a whole new internet (the Metanet) is evolving. BSV is also the greenest blockchain on the planet as conformed by CoinCarbonCap and Canadian auditors MNP in their recent report on the subject.

The event will be live streamed for those that cannot make it in person but with most travel restrictions now lifted, the organizers hope to see many people attending in person at Grand Hyatt Dubai on May 24-26, 2022.

For ticket prices, to book tickets and for more Convention information please visit the website.

SOURCE BSV Global Blockchain Convention