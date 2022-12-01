Gate2Chain host a Tourism and the future of the internet event in Mallorca

ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Learn how the entire tourism sector can be turned on its head through the adoption of blockchain and IPv6 technologies by attending the upcoming Blockchain, tourism and the future of the Internet event in Mallorca, Spain taking place on 1 December 2022.

Hosted by Gate2Chain and sponsored by the BSV Blockchain Association, the event aims to showcase some of the most exciting new projects in BSV applied to real-world corporate use.

Joe Holles de Peyer, Chief Operating Officer of Gate2Chain said: "It is time for blockchain to come of age and begin solving real-world problems for industry leaders and there's no better place for this to start than the tourism sector."

"Mallorca is a world leader in travel and tourism and has been at the forefront of the industry for over a century. The time has come to build a future of transparent, sustainable growth with the tools that blockchain has to offer."

This will include discussions on:

How IPv6 helps people, businesses and governments communicate in a profitable and humane way;

A roadmap on what to expect from IPv6 and how to plan wisely in the tourism industry;

Addressing the common misconceptions around blockchain and its true value;

Transparent growth opportunities for the tourism industry using blockchain;

The true superpowers of tokenization as they relate to the tourism industry;

A deep dive into blockchain use cases and what it could mean for the tourism sector;

Sustainability in the tourism sector and how businesses and travellers can make smarter decisions;

How blockchain can increase to increase efficiency and profitability from end-to-end of the tourism value chain.

The list of speakers for the event includes:

