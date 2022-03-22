Gated Launches Donation-based Email Management Solution - Raises $3.5M Seed Round

Gated gives people control of their inbox and attention, by challenging unknown senders to donate to nonprofits

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gated, the first company built to stop digital overload in email, announces the public launch of their software and $3.3M of seed funding. The funding round was led by Corazon Capital, with participation from Precursor Ventures, Burst Capital, Tuesday Capital, other early-stage funds, and leading GTM angles. Gated reduces inbox volume by 43% on average by challenging unknown senders to donate to a nonprofit in order to reach a user. Overwhelmed business leaders finally have a simple, free solution to make their inbox clean and productive – while also making a positive impact on the world.

"In a world where marketers send millions of automated emails with the push of a button, Gated gives individuals the power to control who can reach them," said Andy Mowat, CEO and Founder of Gated. "In our always-on, always-connected world, attention is invaluable. We believe this simple, free solution will transform the productivity of anyone struggling with digital overload."

"The days of scrolling through and deleting irrelevant emails are over. We're so excited by how Andy, Melissa, and the amazing team at Gated are giving everyone the ability to create a space of Zen in their inboxes," said Prashant Fonseka, Partner at Tuesday Capital.

Gated works by creating a separate folder in your Google-based email account (other platforms coming soon) to divert emails from unknown senders, keeping them out of your inbox. The software automatically builds a list of allowed senders, based on who you've communicated with previously. Unknown senders only reach user inboxes if they make a donation to that person's nonprofit of choice. Users always retain control and visibility over their emails, and Gated never reads the contents of any message.

In addition to reducing inbox volume, Gated is making the world a better place. Each Gated user can select a vetted 501(c)3 and set a minimum donation amount to reach their inbox. When an unknown sender donates, 70% of that payment goes to the chosen nonprofit. The rest goes to support Gated as a free service. By using Gated, you're helping a cause you support and making email better - for everyone.

Gated's founder and CEO, Andy Mowat, has scaled three unicorns and knew the pain of being bombarded with sales emails. So, he created an early version of Gated to make his own inbox more focused and productive — and soon saw how valuable it could be for everyone. Today, Andy, Co-founder Melissa Moody, and their growing team are focused on building a future in which everyone is in charge of their own attention. To learn more, visit: Gated.com

