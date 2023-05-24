Gate.HK Officially Launches and Begins Operations in Hong Kong

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gate Group, a leading provider of virtual asset services known for its Gate.io crypto exchange, has unveiled its latest virtual asset trading platform, Gate.HK, which will provide high-quality virtual asset services to its users.

Gate.HK opened for registration and trading services on May 23rd, offering virtual asset deposits and withdrawals, as well as spot trading on various virtual assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC). Gate.HK aims to introduce a wider array of trading services catering to all users including retail users and professional investors. In the future, the new platform will roll out various other services to provide a more extensive range of trading choices, tailoring each new product and service to meet the needs of users and the regulatory requirements in Hong Kong.

The launch of Gate.HK follows Gate Group's recent announcement that Gate.HK kickstarted its preparation for its application for licensing with the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). Also, in 2022, Hippo Financial Services Limited of Gate Group obtained the Trust and Corporate Service Provider (TCSP) licence. Its regional entities remain committed to legally compliant operations to ensure clients receive safe and trustworthy services.

About Gate Group

Established in 2013, Gate Group is one of the pioneers in the crypto industry. It has established a comprehensive ecosystem, which includes a cryptocurrency exchange, public blockchain, decentralized finance, research and analysis, venture capital investing, wallet services, startup incubator labs and more.

Gate.io is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange under Gate Group. Gate.io offers diverse trading services with 100% user-verifiable Proof of Reserves, and it has grown to serve over 12 million users around the world. It has been consistently ranked as one of the top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges based on liquidity and trading volume on CoinGecko and has received a rating of 4.8 by Forbes Advisor, topping the list of Best Crypto Exchanges for 2023.

SOURCE Gate.io