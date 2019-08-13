GateHouse Treatment and GH Recovery Solutions Announce Appointment of Chad Clardy as Senior Vice President of Clinical Outreach

NASHUA, N.H., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GateHouse Treatment and GH Recovery Solutions, New England's premier providers of drug and alcohol treatment programs, today announced that Chad Clardy has joined the organization as Senior Vice President of Clinical Outreach. Mr. Clardy is responsible for the growth of GateHouse recovery programs through world-class relationship-building and development of outreach programs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Clardy to the GateHouse family. As a certified drug and alcohol counselor, Chad brings informed insight and exceptional awareness to his outreach role which helps GateHouse expand our mission in behavioral health care," said Dr. Sam MacMaster, Chief Science Officer at GateHouse. "Chad will apply his years of experience building high-performing teams at Addiction Campuses and other national programs to enable GateHouse to reach and serve more people in need."

"Mr. Clardy's background in developing family programming, directing admissions, and carrying a residential and outpatient case load are invaluable as he brings his unique perspective and expertise to our expanding Clinical Outreach team," continued Ed McDonough, Chief Executive Officer of GateHouse Treatment.

Mr. Clardy is renowned throughout the industry as a top performer managing strategic growth and development for nationally recognized treatment centers. He joins GateHouse from Addiction Campuses, where he excelled as National Director of Business Development. In this role, he was responsible for managing a team of 37 representatives nationwide as well as overall strategic business development, allowing Addiction Campuses to become one of the largest behavioral healthcare providers in the country.

"I am excited to join GateHouse during this period of explosive growth. I chose to join the distinguished GateHouse team as they have consistently shown the ability to treat addiction at the highest levels. I look forward to working alongside renowned industry experts such as Dr. Sam MacMaster as GateHouse continually pushes the boundaries of new clinical programming. I plan to use my years of business development experience in behavioral healthcare and primary care facilities to continue to grow the organization and support its success," said Mr. Clardy.

About GateHouse Treatment and GH Recovery Solutions

GateHouse Treatment and GH Recovery Solutions are nationally recognized providers of drug and alcohol addiction treatment services, with facilities located in Nashua, New Hampshire. The GateHouse group offers a full range of inpatient and outpatient services, including exclusive, innovative and evidence-based treatment modalities provided by staff with unparalleled levels of dedication and compassion. For more information about GateHouse Treatment or GH Recovery Solutions, visit www.GateHouseTreatment.com or www.GHRecovery.com, call 1-888-287-7020 or email pr@gatehousetreatment.com.

